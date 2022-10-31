Praying helps you to feel calmer and more at peace with your surroundings especially when you feel scared. And while they may seem simple, they're also quite powerful!

Prayer for When You're Feeling Scared

Dear God, please protect me from all harm. I pray for courage and strength to face my fears. Please help me to trust You and know that You are with me always. Amen.*

Lord, you are my peace; without you I would be lost in the chaos of life. Help me to rest in Your love today, knowing that whatever happens will work itself out according to Your will and timing. Thank you for always being there with me through it all!

Lord, every day holds situations with the potential to push me and my loved ones to fear. While I can't always avoid feeling afraid, I can look to You when I am fearful and help others trust in You. Help me find the courage I need to not be afraid of the invisible and visible things. In Jesus' Name, Amen. - From Proverbs 31

Prayer for Protection from Evil

"Lord, make me an instrument of Your peace. Where there is hatred, let me sow love; where there is injury, pardon; where there is doubt, faith; where there is despair, hope; where there is darkness, light; and where there is sadness give me joy. O Divine Master grant that I may not so much seek to be consoled as to console; to be understood as to understand; to be loved as to love. For it is in giving that we receive, it is in pardoning that we are pardoned and it comes upon us unnoticed and suddenly when we give a helping hand or an encouraging word or show interest in another's happiness."

Prayer Against the Powers of Darkness

Dear God, be our protection against the wickedness and snares of the devil. May God rebuke him we humbly pray; And do thou O Prince of the Heavenly Host by God's power cast into hell satan and all evil spirits who wander through this world for their own ruin doing great mischief on earth.

Read Numbers 1:45–46 and Pray: We pray you, God, our Sovereign, Christ, King forever in the world of spirits, stretch out your strong hands over your holy church and over the people that will always be yours. Defend, protect, preserve them, fight and do battle for them, subject their enemies to them, subdue the invisible powers that oppose them, as you have already subdued those that hate us. Raise now the sign of victory over us and grant that we may sing with Moses the song of triumph. For yours are victory and power forever and ever. —Hippolytus of Rome

Read 2 Corinthians 6:14–7:1 and Pray: I cannot, O God, stand in the day of battle and danger, unless you cover me with your shield, and hide me under your wings. You did make me after your image; be pleased to preserve me so pure and spotless, that my body may be a holy temple, and my soul a sanctuary to entertain your most divine Spirit, the Spirit of love and holiness. —Jeremy Taylor

Prayer for Traveling Mercies

"O Lord, I pray for your protection during my travels. Please keep me safe from harm and ensure that all of my travel companions are safe as well. Please provide for us with safe vehicles, if need be."

"God, please send angels to accompany us on our journey so we can be assured of safety and peace."

Praying Will Make You Feel Better

These prayers are good ones to memorize or keep in your heart.

Prayers are a good way to express your feelings and connect with God. They can help you find peace of mind, and they're especially good for times when you're feeling scared or alone.

If you're in a situation where something bad is happening to you, or if someone else is experiencing troubles that affect you, these prayers can be very helpful. When negative things happen, it's important not to let it get the best of us!

These prayers are also great because they can help us make sense of our lives-whether they've gone well or badly so far. Prayers give us hope and make us feel like there's something bigger than ourselves out there who cares about us as much as we do ourselves.

These can help you feel better, even if you don't know what else to say or do.

