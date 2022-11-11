Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Democratic Georgia Senator up against Republican hopeful Herschel Walker, failed to secure the necessary votes to bag outright reelection.

The incumbent U.S. Senator and senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta would likely have to face the possibility of a Dec. 6 runoff with his rival as neither of them is expected to nab a majority vote as the polls close down.

Tight Races In Progress

A report by Indian Express disclosed that there are at least three head-to-head races in the U.S. Senate as of Nov. 10.

The first is between Warnock and Herschel in Georgia. The second tight battle is between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican challenger Adam Laxalt in Nevada. Masto was trailing Laxalt, 47.2% to 49.9%, with around 77% of the votes already counted.

The final head-to-head contest is between Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly and Republican rival Blake Masters in Arizona. With 45% of the votes already canvassed, Kelly is up 51.4% against Masters' 46.4%.

According to the report, Democrats must win two of the three Senate slots to secure the majority effectively. If the party did win two of the Senate seats up for grabs, it would mean a 50-50 split with Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris giving her party control of the U.S. Senate.

In the House races, the news outlet said the Republicans seem to have the upper hand and are en route to gaining the majority should things continue to go their way. The article noted that Thursday's Arizona and Nevada polls pointed to the Republicans already clutching 207 sure seats compared to the Democrats, who managed to win 184 contests.

Also Read: Murder, Mayhem, and More Inside Sen. Raphael Warnock's Church-owned Atlanta Apartments

Controversy-driven Battle in Georgia Senate

Among the three close Senate races, the one in Georgia seems to have the biggest share of controversies.

In an earlier report by Christianity Daily, authorities discovered several issues with two residential facilities owned by Senator Warnock's church. Among the discoveries were dead bodies, car theft, physical fights, forcible entries, and hiring of a convicted murderer as a maintenance crew in one of the apartment buildings.

The news outlet said the management of Columbia Tower, which Warnock's church owns, allegedly hired Anthony Bernard Stokes to serve as maintenance crew despite his criminal record. Stokes reportedly murdered his live-in girlfriend inside the unit they occupy at the Columbia Senior Residences, which is also church property.

Meanwhile, another article mentioned Walker's share of debacles, including at least two allegations of abortions from two women romantically linked with him.

According to the report, Walker allegedly pressured a woman named Jane Doe into aborting their baby in the 1990s. The woman and Walker reportedly dated beginning in 1987 when the latter was still a professional football player.

Walker allegedly got the woman pregnant in 1993 and forced her to undergo an abortion, including physically escorting her to an abortion clinic.

"The reason I am here today is because he has publicly taken the position that he is 'about life' and against abortion under any circumstances, when, in fact, he pressured me to have an abortion and personally ensured that it occurred by driving me to the clinic and paid for it," the Guardian quoted the woman saying.

Related Article: Georgia Senate Democratic Bet Raphael Warnock Maintains Lead Over Herschel Walker Amid Fresh Abortion Allegation