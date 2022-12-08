One of the last things any Christian believer would want to happen is to backslide on their faith. In Christianity, backsliding is moving away from Jesus instead of being close to Him.

A backslider goes against the way a Christian is expected to tread; to regress spiritually instead of progress or grow in faith.

Some of the most common ways a Christian believer could backslide is by losing faith in Christ, leaving the church, and returning to old habits that go against Christian teachings. Being a backslider is like acting as the black sheep in a family of Christian believers.

Here are eight tips to help you avoid backsliding on your Christian faith:

Make it a habit to reflect on your life as a faithful Christian. According to 2 Corinthians 13:5: "Examine yourselves to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Do you not realize that Christ Jesus is in you -unless, of course, you fail the test?" This means you should develop the habit of gauging whether you live according to God's will and Christ's teachings. By knowing that you are "in the faith," you'll be guided in your ways and stay on the right path.

Maintain your fellowship with fellow Christians. No man is an island, especially in matters of remaining a Christian. One way you can stay true to your Christian faith is to keep in the company of fellow believers. Hebrews 10:25 says: "And let us not neglect our meeting together, as some people do, but encourage one another, especially now that the day of his return is drawing near." In the fellowship of people who share the same Christian beliefs as yours, it's almost impossible to go astray and backslide on your faith.

Continue learning about God's word each day. According to Proverbs 4:13: "Hold on to instruction, do not let it go; guard it well, for it is your life." The Bible contains the Word of God, which serves as your blueprint for how you should live your life on earth. A Christian believer must learn everything about God's Word and live by those words every waking hour. With the Word of God guiding you every step of the way, how else could you go wrong?

Look back to those days when God worked in your life. God does not forsake those who believe in Him and stay faithful to His will. When you feel like God is not hearing your prayers or is not there when you need Him to be, always look back to those times when His presence made the burden easier for you to bear. Hebrews 10:32, 35-39 says: "Remember those earlier days after you had received the light when you stood your ground in a great contest in the face of suffering. So do not throw away your confidence; it will be richly rewarded. You need to persevere so that when you have done the will of God, you will receive what he has promised ... we are not of those who shrink back and are destroyed but of those who believe and are saved.

Carry on despite trials and tribulations. Christians who persevere amid life's trials and tribulations do not stray from God's fold; instead, they remain steadfast to Christ and God. According to 1 Timothy 4:15-17: "Be diligent in these matters; give yourself wholly to them, so that everyone may see your progress. Watch your life and doctrine closely. Persevere in them, because if you do, you will save both yourself and your hearers."

Accept problems in your journey as a Christian and stay true to your beliefs. No one said that your Christian journey would be all smooth throughout. Just as the early Christians suffered from persecution and died for their faith, you, too, would bear hardships for your beliefs. But if you teach yourself to expect rough days along the way, you'll know better not to backslide but stand firm in Christ. Matthew 10:22 says: "You will be hated by everyone because of me, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved."

Find the Lord wholeheartedly each day. The Lord knows who among His believers seek Him in their hearts as they live each day. As such, ensure that you actively seek the Lord wholeheartedly every day for the rest of your days. According to 1 Chronicles 28:9: "And you, my son Solomon, acknowledge the God of your father, and serve him with wholehearted devotion and with a willing mind, for the Lord searches every heart and understands every desire and every thought. If you seek him, he will be found by you; but if you forsake him, he will reject you forever."

Go back to God's embrace when you find yourself drifting away. The devil has plenty of tricks to lure believers away from God and Jesus. See that you go back to God's loving embrace when you're slowly going against His will. The devil may be a powerful adversary, but you can win the battle with God on your side. Hebrews 3:12-13 says: "See to it, brothers and sisters, that none of you has a sinful, unbelieving heart that turns away from the living God. 13 But encourage one another daily, as long as it is called "Today," so that none of you may be hardened by sin's deceitfulness."

