Christians in the Middle East are reportedly fleeing the region as persecution against the faith continues. The Union of Catholic Asian News said there have been cases of kidnapping, imprisonment, discrimination, and even homicide against the Christians of Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine, the birthplace of the Abrahamic faith.

The article said that before this, the Christians were working to create peace between the Shia and Sunni Muslims. They also provided schools and social services that served people, regardless of their faith.

Persecution of Christians in Iraq

According to the article, the Christian population is now less than 4% of the region, a stark contrast to the 20% of last century.

It added that during the time of ISIS, over half a million Christians have left Iraq in 2013. Before that, the 2003 US army presence contributed to the diaspora. Cardinal Louis Raphael Sako, the Patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church said that the country could lose all of its Christians in time.

The cardinal added that apart from the persecution, there are also problems when it comes to economic conditions, lack of job opportunities, and harassment in the workplace.

To fight this, the church launched the program in Iraq to promote the homecoming of Christians. With the support of the government, the church is improving Christian churches, towns, homes, schools, and public facilities. However, the threat of persecution is still in the region which makes migration a viable option for most.

Persecution of Syrians and Palestinians

When it comes to Syria, it was reported that there are now only about 300,000 Christians in the area. In 2011, there were 1.5 million Christians in the country. The Christians are under threat from various Islamic extremist groups that harass and persecute the Christians from practicing their faith.

As for the Christians of Palestine, they are said to be treated as second-class citizens and are discriminated against in institutions. Earlier in October, it was reported that Palestinians have started to attack churches in Bethlehem, throwing rocks at a church.

With all of this, the Middle East Council of Churches released a message to the Christians of the Middle East to 'remain faithful to their land.' However, the article said that the organization would need action plans to back their cause as the number of Christians in the region continue to spiral down.

Middle East Council of Churches

On its page, the Middle East Council of Churches calls itself a 'regional ecumenical organization, which brings together churches in the East for a common Christian witness.'

According to the organization, it is a fellowship of Churches that believes in Jesus Christ, the Bible, and Church traditions. It started in 1974 when the Evangelical, Oriental Orthodox, and Greek Orthodox came together for its creation. In 1990, the Catholic family of churches in the region would join the council.

The organization says that the region is important as the people of Abraham travelled the region and that it was the birthplace of many prophets, priests, wise men, and apostles.

