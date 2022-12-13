Gary Wiggins, a celebrated Jacksonville, Fla. pastor who endured cancer for three years, finally lost the battle on Dec. 7. He was 67.

According to a News4Jax article, Wiggins pastored the Evangel Temple Assembly of God in Jacksonville's westside for over 40 years. Those who know him described Pastor Wiggins as "fiery and passionate," the news outlet said.

'A Pastor and a Father'

Pastor Wiggins's son, Jordan, who has been Evangel Temple's associate pastor for 13 years, told the news outlet that the late preacher was not just his pastor but also his father.

"He was a phenomenal friend to so many. He was a counselor, he was a mentor, he was dad, he was granddad. He was a hunting buddy and fishing buddy," News4Jax quoted Jordan saying.

Jordan added that his father did not let his sickness change his view of how he could reach out to the next generation of Christian believers. Jordan said his late father also held on to his faith during his cancer battle.

The news outlet disclosed that Pastor Wiggins had to deal for three years with aggressive cancer.

"He was passionate about souls. Passionate about people coming to know the Lord. He was passionate about people hungering and longing for the Lord," Jordan told News4Jax about his father.

He likewise described how his father's examples as a preacher and missionary impacted them.

Jordan said his father's actions throughout his ministry made them realize "what a faithful ministry, faithful pastor looked like." He told the news outlet that such displays of devotion inspired them.

'A Missionaries' Missionary'

Pastor Wiggins's lengthy career made him a missionaries missionary.

Evangel Temple disclosed that Wiggins served on Jacksonville's economic and civil boards. He was also instrumental in raising over $8 million to fund the works of other missionaries and ministries in different parts of the world.

For 45 years, Wiggins was Evangel Temple's leading spiritual figure, a role he began developing as co-pastor with Cecil, his father.

Dean Hollingsworth, who started worshipping at the church in 1994, told News4Jax that Pastor Wiggins "would always make you feel loved and important."

Hollingsworth shared a 30-year friendship with Wiggins even before discovering he was a pastor. He added that Wiggins prayed for practically everybody.

Hollingsworth told the news outlet Wiggins prayed for church members, other churches, the Jacksonville community, and fellow pastors in the city.

"I had an empty spot in my heart because I knew [Garry's] heart. He loved us loving on the community. That is who Pastor Garry is," Hollingsworth told News4Jax.

The church's website bared that there will be a public viewing of Pastor Wiggins's remains from 4 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 14. A service will follow at 6:30 p.m. on the same day. He will be laid to rest at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

The church asks people to donate to The Pastor Garry Memorial Fund instead of flowers.

