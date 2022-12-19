UK prosecutors have acknowledged that it was not appropriate for them to argue in a case against a Christian street preacher that certain parts of the Bible are outdated and would be considered offensive if spoken in public.

According to Christian Post, The Crown Prosecution Service made a statement regarding the case of John Dunn, a 55-year-old cancer survivor who was arrested for alleged "homophobia" in November 2020 while preaching on Swindon High Street.

Dunn, a former member of the British Army's Special Forces, frequently cites Genesis 1 in his preaching to emphasize the belief that humans, both male and female, are created in God's image and that the union of one man and one woman in marriage is intended and intended to be beneficial for society by God. He preaches despite losing his voice box because of cancer.

On Nov. 1, 2020, while preaching, Dunn encountered two women who were holding hands and told them he hoped they were sisters. The women revealed that they were in a same-sex marriage, to which Dunn responded by quoting 1 Corinthians 6, saying that homosexuals will not inherit the kingdom of God according to the Bible. The women reported Dunn to the police, claiming that he shouted at them that they would burn in Hell, which he denies. Dunn went to the police station for an interview and was charged under the Public Order Act.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accused a person (Dunn) of committing hate speech because they allegedly "offended" and "upset" someone with their words. However, the Christian Legal Centre (CLC) argued that, according to the law, Dunn could only be charged with hate speech if they used "intimidating or demeaning words or behavior, or disorderly behavior." The CPS argued that prosecuting Dunn was "necessary" and "proportionate" because some references in the Bible may be considered offensive in modern society. They cited examples of references to slavery and capital punishment in the Bible, although these were not related to the alleged comments made by Dunn.

According to the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), the case against Dunn was dismissed last month because the two female complainants who had made the initial allegations reportedly "refused to engage with the case.

Christian Street Preacher Accepts Apology

In response to the recent developments, Dunn stated that they are happy the government has recognized that the arguments made against them by the CPS were incorrect. They had faced the possibility of being convicted of a crime for over two years based on these allegations. Dunn hopes that this outcome will help protect other Christians who may face legal challenges for speaking biblical truth.

Martin Parsons, a Christian theologian who frequently serves as an expert witness on the persecution of Christians in the UK court system, testified in response to the prosecution's argument. Parsons stated that the Bible has been publicly read in England since the early 16th century.

"The Bible has had a unique status within British constitutional history," Parsons stated according to Epoch Times."The suggestion by the crown that there are parts of the Bible 'which are simply no longer appropriate in modern society and which would be deemed offensive if stated in public,' is one that, if accepted, would have significant constitutional implications."

