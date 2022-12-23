In his traditional Christmas speech to Vatican staff, Pope Francis warned about the presence of an "elegant demon" among self-righteous people. He encouraged his listeners to be aware of this temptation and to avoid falling into the trap of thinking they are always right.

The Pope also stressed the importance of humility and being open to the guidance of the Holy Spirit. In his annual Christmas greeting to the Roman Curia, Pope Francis reminded the cardinals, bishops, and priests working in the Holy See that they were particularly susceptible to evil and urged them to be vigilant.

Vatican Cautioned Against Cleverly Disguised Enemy

Pope Francis has a tradition of using his annual speech to encourage Vatican staff to reflect on their actions and repent before Christmas. According to Daily Mail, in this year's speech, he warned them against the temptation to think that because they live and work in the heart of the Catholic Church, they are somehow superior or exempt from the need for personal conversion and growth. He reminded them to stay vigilant against the dangers that can lurk within their ranks, including the possibility of encountering an "elegant demon" disguised as a colleague.

He delivered this warning in the Hall of Blessings of the Apostolic Palace and reminded the churchmen to be vigilant against this subtle threat. Despite this warning, the speech was reportedly relatively gentle compared to past Jesuit-style examinations of conscience that Francis has given in previous years.

Also Read: Pope Francis Removes Cross From Malta Event Venue To Avoid Offending Muslims

Pope Francis warned Vatican bureaucrats on Thursday to beware the devil that lurks among them, saying it is an "elegant demon" that works in people who have a rigid, holier-than-thou way of living the Catholic faith. https://t.co/SrP8tUuO93 — The Associated Press (@AP) December 22, 2022

The Elegant Demon

Pope Francis emphasized the importance of being vigilant against the devil's work. He argued that simply condemning or trying to root out evil is not enough, as it often returns in different forms that are stronger than before. Francis included himself among those in the Vatican who must be mindful of the devil's presence in their midst, repeatedly using the pronoun "we" throughout his speech.

He warned that the devil could appear in refined and elegant disguises and urged his listeners to be aware of this and unmask it. Francis recently discussed this theme during his weekly catechism lessons with the general public.

As reported by U.S. News, Francis told the story of Mother Angelica, a 17th-century convent superior who had charismatically reformed her monastery after evil had crept in. However, the devil returned in the form of a rigid faith and, under the guise of austerity and rigor, introduced rigidity and the belief that they were superior to others.

Francis's speech was attended by both his supporters and critics, including Cardinal Angelo Becciu, who was fired and stripped of his rights as a cardinal in 2020 by Francis due to accusations of financial misconduct.

Becciu is currently on trial in the Vatican criminal court and nine other people and denies wrongdoing. Francis recently allowed Becciu to participate in Vatican ceremonies again, suggesting that he may have acted prematurely in sanctioning Becciu before a court ruled on his guilt or innocence.

Related Articles: Pope Francis Calls For 'New World Order' For Post-Pandemic World