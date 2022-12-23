On Thursday, Pope Francis spoke out against psychological abuse and the abuse of power within the Church. His comments came in the wake of a scandal involving a high-profile priest accused of using his authority to abuse nuns sexually.

Francis also mentioned wars and said there are other forms of violence beyond physical violence with weapons. He listed verbal violence, psychological violence, abuse of power, and the hidden violence of gossip as examples.

The Pope condemned such actions and called for accountability and transparency within the Church. He also expressed his support for the victims of abuse and his commitment to promoting healing and fostering a culture of respect and care within the Church

In his annual Christmas address to members of the Vatican's central administration, Pope Francis spoke out against psychological abuse and the abuse of power within the Church. According to Yahoo News, the Pope emphasized the importance of respect and care within the Church and called for accountability and transparency in the face of abuse.

He also expressed support for abuse victims and a commitment to promoting healing. These comments came amid a scandal involving the Jesuit order, which the Pope is a member, and allegations of sexual abuse by a prominent priest. The Pope did not mention this specific case, but his comments were seen as a response to the ongoing controversy.

Case of the Pope's Colleague

In December 2021, several Italian websites published information about allegations of psychological and sexual abuse committed in the 1990s by Jesuit Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, a Slovenian priest known for his artwork. According to National Catholic Register, the Jesuit order confirmed that it had initiated an investigation into these allegations last year but that the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF), a Vatican office responsible for handling cases of sexual abuse within the Church, subsequently ruled that the topic would be closed because the allegations fell outside the statute of limitations.

The DDF is now known as the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF). These allegations and the case handling have caused controversy within the Church and have been the subject of media attention.

The Jesuit order, of which Pope Francis is a member, has been embroiled in a scandal involving Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, a Slovenian priest who has been accused of psychologically and sexually abusing nuns in Slovenia three decades ago. At the same time, he was the spiritual director of their convent there. According to Reuters, the Jesuits have acknowledged that Rupnik was disciplined twice in recent years as alleged victims came forward but were quietly pardoned by the Vatican's doctrinal office.

The Jesuits have effectively reopened the case and are inviting anyone with additional complaints or information to come forward. Although the Pope did not mention this case in his annual Christmas address to members of the Vatican's central administration, he spoke out against abuse and the abuse of power within the Church and called for accountability and transparency.

