An English bishop has expressed opposition to a church choir singing a revised version of a classic Christmas carol that included references to LGBT and inclusivity. The bishop believes that the changes to the melody were unnecessary and divisive and that they politicized a beloved holiday hymn.

The incident has sparked a debate within the church community about the balance between inclusivity and tradition.

Traditional Christmas Carol Comes Under Attack at Church Service

According to The Express, the All Saints with Holy Trinity choir in Loughborough, England, sang an amended version of the Christmas carol "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" that included lines such as "God rest you queer and questioning, your anxious hearts be still" and "God rest you also, women, who by men have been erasing. Through history, ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced."

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, the Catholic Archbishop of Westminster, criticized the revised version of the song and the inclusion of progressive language, stating that the values of tradition and ritual are more critical than "particular sensitivities which come and go." The Archbishop added that practices such as singing together and preserving musical repertoire help to connect people with their heritage and encourage the passing on of these traditions.

"God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" Rewrite Collected Different Reactions

The original version of the Christmas carol "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen" dates back to 17th-century England. However, an amended version of the song written by Jeffrey Wilsor and used by the Hollywood United Methodist Church, a progressive church in the United States, only retained the first two lines of the original. This revised version has sparked controversy and backlash from those who believe it strays too far from the traditional lyrics and message of the carol.

According to Daily Mail, the second verse started with "May you also find rest, women, who have been erased throughout history by men, ignored, scorned, defiled, and displaced." While the third verse continued, "May your anxious hearts find peace, queer and questioning individuals." The revised lyrics were crooned at the Mayor of Charnwood's carol service and were sung on Monday at self-appointed 'inclusive church' All Saints with Holy Trinity in Loughborough, Leicestershire.

As reported by Fox News, according to the church's website, it is "an inclusive, eco-conscious and intercultural worshipping community (IWC) bounded with issues of social, racial and climate justice" and welcomes those who want to "journey with us in Christian belief and action." Some members of the church and the Church of England's General Synod have expressed disgust at the decision to change the carol lyrics. In contrast, others, including a trainee priest, defended the decision as a way to challenge people to think about their beliefs and policies. The church did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

When they say we aren't ordaining political activists. Show them this... Absolutely disgusted an act of worship to our Lord & Saviour is being used to push political ideology contrary to @churchofengland teaching. @calvinrobinson @SnowMartyn @Baroness_Nichol @GabriellaSwerl pic.twitter.com/Tyae142XQr — Sam Margrave (@ThatSamMargrave) December 20, 2022

While some people opposed the song, others, such as trainee priest Rachael Brind-Surch, were supportive. According to Daily Mail, when posting a photo of the service bulletin online, Brind-Surch stated, 'love my church.' In a later statement after the controversy arose, Brind-Surch added that her faith informs her politics, and she will never be sad or mad or apologize for attending a church that challenges her to think about them more and the policies being legislated for in their name.

