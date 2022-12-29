Former Pope Benedict XVI is reportedly very sick, and Pope Francis has asked Church members to pray for him. Benedict is a hero to conservative Catholics and made history in 2013, for he is the first Pope to step down from the papacy in 600 years.

Bishops from various parts of the world, including Europe and the United States, have called on believers to pray for the health of former Pope Benedict XVI, who has reportedly suffered a sudden decline in his health. The Vatican released a statement following Pope Francis' announcement, urging people to keep Benedict in their thoughts and prayers.

Pope Francis and Church Leaders Urge Catholics to Pray for Benedict's Recovery

Pope Francis has called on Catholics to pray for the health of former Pope Benedict XVI, who is reported: as "very sick." Benedict, seen as a hero by many conservative Catholics and who made history in 2013 by being the first Pope in 600 years to resign, has reportedly suffered a sudden deterioration in his health.

According to Reuters, in response to this news, Pope Francis notified at the end of his weekly general audience, asking Church members to pray for Benedict and saying that he is "very sick" and "Praying that the Lord will provide comfort and support to him as he continues to show love for the Church until the end." Bishops worldwide, including in Europe and the United States, have also called on believers to pray for Benedict's health.

The Vatican released a statement saying that Benedict is receiving constant medical attention and that his condition is currently under control.

Catholic Church leaders from various countries, including Germany, Britain, and the United States, have called on believers to pray for the health of former Pope Benedict XVI. In a report by The Independent, Benedict served as Pope for almost eight years before he retired in 2013. German Cardinal Reinhard Marx, Archbishop of Munich, stated that he received news of great concern about Benedict's health and encouraged people to include him in their prayers. Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of Italy's bishops conference, also called on Italians to keep Benedict in their thoughts "in this moment of suffering and trial."

These leaders and others have urged the faithful to pray for Benedict on social media and in their communities.

Also Read: Pope Francis Fuels Rumors He Will Follow His Predecessor Benedict XVI's Footsteps

Who is Pope Benedict?

Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger, also known as Pope Benedict XVI, was born in 1927 in what is now Germany. As a teenager, he was drafted into the Nazi German military but deserted and was later held captive by American troops. He became a priest shortly after.

According to an article in USA Today, Benedict was appointed as Pope in 2005, following the death of Pope John Paul II. He officiated at John Paul's funeral and performed the duties as the 265th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church from April 2005 to February 2013. During this time, the Church faced criticism for handling sexual abuse cases involving priests and volunteers.

Benedict was known for his conservative views and had a doctorate in theology. He served as Pope for almost ten years before resigning due to concerns about his mental and physical health, becoming the first Pope to resign since the 1400s. Popes usually serve until their death.

Related Article: Pope Francis Reveals He Has Signed a Resignation Letter Due to Potential Health Issues\