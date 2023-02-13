The child's growth and personality will surface how the parents do their parenting and also their education during their primary days. Religion is one of the best upbringing parents can incorporate into their children, wherein it could teach them the good things and how the lord teaches us to be on the good side of life.

One way of teaching kids is through Bible Stories. Kids love listening to stories, exciting ones that can blow their child minds and make them realize what's good or bad. According to Raising Children, stories and songs play a critical role in a child's growth and development. They help with language skills and early literacy, stimulate imagination, promote focus and concentration, and encourage social and communication skills.

Furthermore, reading and sharing stories with children can give them a better understanding of the world and different cultures and help them navigate new or challenging experiences. Additionally, talking about stories and songs with children helps foster a love for books and storytelling. It also provides a valuable bonding opportunity for parents and children, helping to build strong relationships.

The best part is you don't have to be an expert storyteller to make a difference. Simply by looking at books with your child and talking about them, you are already making a positive impact.

Stories of the Bible to Read to Children

The David and Goliath Story- 1 Samuel 17:1-58

The story of David and Goliath is about a young man who defeated a giant enemy soldier. David was the youngest of his brothers, soldiers in Israel's army. The enemy army had a giant named Goliath who would shout insults and challenges at the Israelites daily. Despite King Saul and his army being afraid of the giant, David was not.

He trusted God's strength and willingness to help him, so he volunteered to fight Goliath. King Saul initially doubted David's abilities, but he went along with it, and David was able to find five smooth stones to use with his sling. When David and Goliath faced off, David shot a stone from his sling, which struck the giant in the forehead, causing him to fall and die. This defeat caused the enemy army to flee, and King Saul's army was able to defeat them. David's trust in God ultimately helped save the Israelites.

Noah was a good man who loved and obeyed God during a time when people were acting wickedly. God asked Noah to build an ark, a big boat, which he did. God then told Noah to gather two of the earth's creatures and bring them into the ark before a great flood came. Noah's family, the animals, and Noah lived in the ark for a year, a month, and 27 days while the earth was covered with water.

Eventually, when the earth dried, Noah sent out a dove which came back with an olive branch, signalling that it was time to leave the ark. Noah and his family, and the animals started life anew. Noah thanked God for keeping them safe, and God showed a rainbow as a promise never to flood the earth again.

Jesus Walks on Water with Peter- Matthew 14:22-34

After a long day of teaching, performing miracles, and feeding 5,000 people, Jesus and his disciples returned to the lake's other side. Jesus went to the mountainside to pray and be close to his heavenly father to get his needed strength. Early in the morning, Jesus saw that the disciples were far away, so he decided to walk on water toward their boat to teach them a lesson.

The disciples were scared, thinking it was a ghost, but Jesus called out and reassured them it was him. Peter even asked to walk on water, but he started to sink when he lost trust in Jesus. Jesus saved him, and when they arrived on the other side, people began recognizing Jesus again and brought all their sick loved ones to him for healing. The wind stopped, and the water was calm as soon as Jesus got in the boat, and the disciples worshipped him, realizing he indeed was God's son.

The Story of Baby Jesus- Matthew 1:18

A long time ago, in Nazareth, a young woman named Mary was kind and loving God. She was engaged to Joseph, a carpenter. One day, while Mary was at home, an angel appeared to her and told her that she had been favoured by God and would have a baby boy named Jesus. Mary was surprised and confused, but the angel explained that the Holy Spirit would perform a miracle and make the baby the Son of God.

The angel also told Mary that even her cousin Elizabeth, who was thought to be unable to have children, was pregnant. Mary accepted her role as the Lord's servant. Soon after, Joseph dreamt that an angel told him not to be afraid to take Mary as his wife and to name the baby Jesus. Joseph and Mary had to travel to Bethlehem to register for the government census and found a place to stay, which is believed to have been a barn.

That night, they had Baby Jesus, the King of the Jews and the one who would save the world. Mary wrapped the baby in cloths and laid him in a manger on some straw. Mary and Joseph soon fell asleep, grateful for the arrival of this special baby in their family.

