The Vatican Apostolic Library appointed a new leader, Salesian Father Mauro Mantovani. Pope Francis appointed the 57-year-old Italian priest prefect, replacing the outgoing Father Cesare Pasini.

Mantovani will be working alongside Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani, who was recently named the Archivist and Librarian of the Vatican. Zani, who previously served as the secretary of the Congregation for Catholic Education, will be responsible for managing the library's extensive collection of historical documents and artifacts. With Mantovani and Zani at the helm, the Vatican Apostolic Library is set to continue its vital role in preserving the rich cultural heritage of the Catholic Church.

Father Mauro Mantovani As the New Prefect of the Vatican Library

The Vatican Library is a vast collection of books, manuscripts, documents, and even works of art and coins. Its collection has been growing for centuries and now holds more than one million items. According to The Roman Guy, among these, the library contains some of the world's most valuable and ancient texts, including the "Codex Vaticanus," the oldest known Bible manuscript.

This vast collection ensures that there's something for everyone at the Vatican Library, whether you're a scholar or a lover of art and history.

Mauro Mantovani is a highly educated priest and member of the Salesians, with extensive experience in academia. In the article of Catholic News Agency, he has been a member of the Salesians since 1986 and a priest since 1994. Mantovani's expertise lies in philosophy and theology, as he holds a doctorate in philosophy and letters and a second doctorate in Thomistic theology.

Mantovani taught as a professor at the Pontifical Salesian University since 2007, where he also served as the rector. Currently, Mantovani is the dean of studies at the university. Apart from his academic achievements, he is also a member of the prestigious Pontifical Academy of St. Thomas Aquinas and the scientific committee of the Holy See's Agency for the Evaluation and Promotion of Quality in Ecclesial Universities and Faculties.

With his extensive experience and knowledge, Mantovani is well-equipped to lead the Vatican Apostolic Library alongside Archbishop Angelo Vincenzo Zani.

What is Inside the Vatican Library?

According to CBCP News, the Vatican Library is an excellent repository of historical and cultural artifacts, with a vast collection of manuscripts, books, and other materials. The library's website, The Vatican Library, states that it holds over 180,000 manuscripts and archival units, 1.6 million printed books, about 9,000 incunabula, over 300,000 coins and medals, thousands of prints, drawings, and engravings, and over 200,000 photographs.

In 2020, the library released an improved website that provides free access to high-resolution digitized versions of manuscripts, inventories, archival materials, coins, medals, and incunabula. This enables researchers and students to access these resources from anywhere in the world. The library is housed in a building that was constructed in the latter part of the 16th century and has been a repository of knowledge and culture for many centuries.

