A 60-year-old man was caught vandalizing and defacing Atlanta Church as he spray-painted vulgar words everywhere. The community has tried cleaning graffiti at the Providence Missionary Baptist of Atlanta.

Various cases of vandalism have been reported recently, and it has been a pressing issue as hate for the Christian community persists. The Christian community fears that if this kind of crime continues, the people in faith will be next targeted.

60-Year-Old Man Caught Red-Handed as He Vandalized Church

A man has been charged with vandalism to a church after surveillance footage showed him spray-painting several messages and images on the front of a church located off Cascade Road, between the Beecher Hills and Adams Park neighbourhoods. According to 11 Live, the letters and pictures included "devil worship 666," "apostate," "Satan," "sin," and at least one homophobic tagging.

The man had previously been removed from the property for trespassing the prior Sunday, according to police. The incident has left residents of the area, including Nikke, in shock and disbelief. The church is described as a community church, and many are questioning why someone would commit such an act of vandalism against a place of worship.

According to another source, WSB-TV reported that offensive language, including racial slurs and a swastika, was found spray-painted on a church's main door and surrounding property. The Police identified and arrested the perpetrator responsible for the vandalism, 60-year-old James McIntyre, who was seen on the surveillance footage. The investigation also revealed that McIntyre had been removed from the church property the previous Sunday for trespassing.

The former pastor of the church, Reverend Doctor Gerald Durley, expressed his disappointment and called for those responsible to be prosecuted under hate crime-related laws. He emphasized the severity of the situation, stating that any words that target an individual's race, gender, or faith are offensive.

McIntyre has been charged with vandalism to a place of worship and taken to Fulton County Jail. The incident has left church community members, and residents appalled and saddened, as a place of worship is intended to be a safe and welcoming space for all.

Also Read: Vandals Desecrate Christian Cemetery on Mount Zion in Jerusalem

Vandalism as A Criminal Offense

Vandalism is a criminal offence resulting in various penalties, including fines and imprisonment. Vandalism in places of worship because of hate has been rampant, and this issue mus immediately be addressed. Regardless of the specific classification, individuals who engage in vandalism may be required to pay restitution for the damages they have caused, which can be costly for both the vandal and the victim. According to Criminal Defense Lawyer, to avoid these consequences, it's crucial to respect the property of others and refrain from engaging in such actions.

In cases of vandalism, the cost of the damaged property is a significant factor in determining the severity of the punishment. The threshold that separates a misdemeanour from a felony can vary but typically ranges from $500 to $1,000. The damaged property type can also impact the classification of the crime, with damage to a motor vehicle naturally considered a more severe offense.

Related Article: American Tourist Detained for Vandalizing a Statue in Historic Jerusalem Church