A man from Milwaukee, Jose Silva, was driving under the influence of alcohol and crashed into the car of Grace Lutheran Church's Pastor, Aaron Strong last Oct. 12, 2022. The pastor was killed due to the accident, and Silva pleaded guilty afterward.

Car Accident that Killed Pastor Aaron Strong of Grace Lutheran Church

The Christian Post reported that according to a local CBS affiliate in Milwaukee, 23-year-old Jose Silva, who was driving the vehicle that hit the car driven by a 40-year-old minister of Grace Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee, entered a guilty plea on Friday, Feb. 24. A hearing for Silva's sentencing has been scheduled for Apr. 20, 2023. In addition, he had been accused of recklessly causing the death of another person in the second degree.

Pastor Strong passed away at a nearby hospital, and the results of an autopsy stated that numerous blunt-force injuries contributed to his death. At that time, the authorities calculated that Silva had traveled 74 miles per hour just before the accident. He told the officers he would be late for the Milwaukee County Courthouse jury duty.

According to the complaint, surveillance from Marquette University revealed that Silva's vehicle was accelerating before the collision, and he only applied the brakes two seconds before the crash. In another part of the footage, the car can be seen going through a red light while driving in the wrong direction. The prosecution claims that the defendant was under the influence of alcohol when he raced four red lights before hitting the pastor's vehicle.

On the other hand, in October of 2022, Grace Downtown posted on Facebook the news of Strong's passing and asked people to pray for Abbie Strong and their daughters Hannah and Elijah. An article from the Christianity Report stated that following the tragedy of Pastor Strong, a GoFundMe website was established to provide financial assistance to his widow and two children. Accordingly, as of the morning of Thursday, Oct.20, 2022, over 1,100 individuals have contributed a combined total of $136,335.

Also Read: Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell of Los Angeles Died at 69 Due to Gunshot Wound Inflicted on the Torso

Remembering Pastor Aaron Strong

As per Schmidt & Bartelt, on Aug. 6, 1982, Aaron Michael Strong was born in South St. Paul, Minnesota. He was the firstborn child of Dennis and Kathryn (Mammel) Strong. When Aaron was brought by his God-fearing parents to the front of Grace Lutheran Church in South St. Paul, Minnesota, on Aug. 15, 1982, to be washed in holy baptism, the Lord of grace ensured that Aaron's need for spiritual rebirth was met. Along with the forgiveness of sins, life, and redemption, saving faith was bestowed upon him by his father, the Rev. Dennis Strong.

St. Lucas Lutheran School in Kewaskum, Wisconsin, nurtured Aaron during his grade school years while his father served the Lord at Zion Lutheran Church in Allenton, WI. From kindergarten to eighth grade, religious teachers taught him life. Aaron was confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Allenton on May 19, 1996. It was a promise that only the Lord of grace could enable Aaron to keep and live out until the end of his earthly life.

Aaron had the privilege of attending West Lutheran High School in Plymouth, Minnesota, from which he graduated in the spring of 2000. At this school, the Holy Spirit worked among the teaching faculty, which enabled Aaron's faith to grow stronger daily while he was a student there. He had a preconceived notion that ministry was in his future. However, the Lord of the Church impressed upon Aaron the necessity of answering the call to priestly ministry during his senior year at West. Aaron knew from an early age that his calling was to be a shepherd, and he followed this vocation with enthusiasm and conviction.

Related Article: Brooklyn Congregations Grieves After the Tragic Death of Emmanuel Church of God's Assistant Pastor, Aracely Courtenay