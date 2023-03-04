Ted N.C. Wilson, the Adventist world church leader, praised God for the extraordinary level of spiritual enthusiasm that has been demonstrated in Africa. After they toured eight different countries, the Adventist Church reportedly experienced "explosive growth" in this country.

'Explosive Growth' of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Africa

After a whirlwind tour through eight countries, the Adventist world church leader Ted N.C. Wilson stated that the Holy Spirit is moving in a powerful way on the continent while the Seventh-day Adventist Church is experiencing 'explosive growth,' providing its members with extraordinary opportunities to witness. According to Adventist News, Wilson admired the faithfulness of church members. He stated that Africa is an example of what the Holy Spirit can accomplish in other parts of the world. His journey included meetings with leaders of state and tribal royalty. As stated, the pastoral visit lasted for three and a half weeks and began in Zambia, home to 1.2 million Adventists, and was the first country in Africa to surpass one million members in 2015.

After his time in Zambia, Wilson traveled to countries having around one million Adventist members, such as Tanzania, Kenya, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Before he returned home, South Africa, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, and Namibia were the last countries on his itinerary. Along the way, Wilson, accompanied by his wife, Nancy. They made stops at Adventist hospitals, universities, schools, media organizations, and supporting ministries. He also gave sermons to thousands of people in crowded stadiums and auditoriums. "We had wonderful meetings with our church members who are on fire for TMI, 'I Will Go,' and evangelism," Wilson added.

The TMI, which stands for 'Total Member Involvement' and 'I Will Go,' are global church initiatives that encourage every church member to encourage others to share their hope that Jesus will return. Moreover, Wilson also gave them spiritual encouragement in private conversations with African leaders, such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo President, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, President Hakainde Hichilema, an Adventist, and Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto.

Furthermore, based on an article from Encyclopedia, in the middle of the nineteenth century, the Seventh-day Adventist Church established its roots in the United States of America. It is one of the world's top ten most prominent international religious organizations, with over 13 million members across more than 200 countries.

About Seventh-day Adventist Church

The Seventh-day Adventist Church is a Christian family with members who share a common objective, purpose, and religious beliefs. Individuals can find Adventists striving to follow biblical principles of Christ-like living, healing, communicating, disciplining, teaching, and serving wherever they go. It is because Adventists believe that these principles can be found in the Bible.

As stated, the words of the Apostle Paul found in Ephesians 4:12 serve as a guiding principle for the Seventh-day Adventist Church as it endeavors to function as one unified body. This body comprises many members, each of whom fulfills a unique function within the whole. Yet, everyone is working together toward the same objective: building up the body of Christ and preparing others for the imminent return of Jesus Christ.

