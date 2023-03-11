The Church of England has produced a ceremonial oil that shows increased concern for the well-being of animals, in addition to releasing special prayers and other resources, in preparation for the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

Coronation of King Charles III Holy Oil

According to The Living Church, the holy oil has been consecrated in Jerusalem, and the oil will no longer rely on ambergris, which is extracted from the gut of a sperm whale. Crushed olives from the Mount of Olives produce the holy oil, which is then scented with the essential oils of sesame, rose, jasmine, cinnamon, neroli, amber, and orange blossom. The oil is then stored in anointing lamps. In the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, led the service to consecrate the oil. He was accompanied in leading the service by the Most Reverend Hosam Naoum, the Anglican Archbishop of Jerusalem.

Also, the prayers for the coronation are included in one of the four categories that can be found on the website of the Church of England. The other three categories are Resources for churches, Community celebrations and volunteering, and Resources for young people and families. As per Fox News, olives for the royal oil are picked from the burial plot of the king's grandmother, Princess Alice, who is buried at the Mount of Olives Monastery of Mary Magdalene in Jerusalem. The monarch will receive a blessing from the oil poured over his head, chest, and hands as it is used in the coronation ceremony.

Since King Charles is considered to have a great concern for the environment and wildlife, the oil used for his anointing was created with the utmost regard for animals and nature. According to the palace, the formula for the oil used at the king's coronation has been used for several centuries. On the other hand, the procedure has been updated to guarantee that no animals were hurt while creating it. Earlier versions used civet oil, which is an ingredient that is frequently found in perfumery. Because of worries about how cruel it would be to the animals, it has been omitted from the recipe this time.

The oil was produced at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, which Christians hold as the location of Jesus' tomb. It was blessed in a ceremony presided over by the Patriarch of Jerusalem, Theophilos III, and the Anglican archbishop Hosam Naoum.

Also Read: Queen Elizabeth II, Defender of Christian Faith in the UK, Dies at 96

King Charles III's Coronation

The Economic Times reported that King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla would be crowned during the coronation ceremony. The event is scheduled to occur on May 6. The coronation plans, codenamed Operation Golden Orb. A coronation involves placing a crown on a monarch's head and the religious ceremony that takes place simultaneously. It represents the transfer of the monarch's title and authority and establishes the monarch's position as head of the Church of England.

Moreover, the UK will observe an additional bank holiday on Monday, May 8. As part of the Big Help Out initiative, volunteers are urged to perform community service on the same day. On Sunday, May 7, according to a list of weekend events issued by Buckingham Palace, a music and laser light show will take place at Windsor Castle. Also encouraged are street gatherings commemorating the Celebration Big Lunch. Former Apple designer Jonny Ive created the official Coronation logo.

Related Article: Church of England Issues Guidance to Other Churches During Death of Late Queen Elizabeth II