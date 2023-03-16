Durg addiction, especially in famous personalities, has been a big problem for those in crisis. But throughout the days of their suffering, some of these actors and stars always find themselves through faith. Russel Brand overcame the challenge by fighting through it with God.

Tucker Carlson recently interviewed Russell Brand on Fox News's Tucker Carlson Today, where he discussed how his faith had played a significant role in his life. Brand stated that he requires spirituality and belief in God to deal with world challenges.

Russel Brand on Overcoming Addiction with God

According to Fox News, Brand emphasized that he needs to have faith in the goodness of people and the possibility of new alliances and ways of communication. Brand believes that the current systems are decaying and corrupt, resulting in more suffering, and there is a need to find new ways to frame conversations and look inwardly while speaking.

This interview was in a two-part series available for streaming on Fox Nation, where Brand urged the need for change in society. He wishes people to self-assess their intentions when interacting with others and overcome issues that cause problems. Brand emphasizes the importance of kindness, love, and being the best version of oneself.

He also urges people to reflect on their intentions and asks whether they act out of self-glorification, obligation, or a genuine desire for a better world. Brand believes that change is possible and is born individually within us, moment to moment.

Another source, Charisma News, shared that Russell Brand has transformed his life since quitting drugs and alcohol. Brand has become more spiritually aware and recognizes the lies and injustices in the world. He believes it is increasingly necessary to find new ways of communication to create a better world. Brand emphasizes the importance of kindness and love in all aspects of life and believes that change is possible.

The source said that there is a similarity between Brand's spiritual awakening and the biblical story of the apostle Paul's eyes being opened in Acts 9:18. Although Brand has not yet publicly acknowledged Jesus Christ as his savior, his words against sin in the world echo those found in the Bible.

Also Read: Lamar Odom Reflects on Surviving Drug Overdose: 'It was God's Plan'

Other Comedian Stars Finding Solace in God Fighting for Sobriety

In a similar story in Christianity Daily, Matthew Perry, who is most famous for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, has written a memoir titled Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The book details Perry's struggles with addiction and how he turned to faith to overcome his demons. In the memoir, Perry describes a moment of desperation where he prayed to God for help. He writes that as he prayed, a light filled the room, and he was overcome with peace and comfort, which he believes helped him on his journey to recovery.

According to Christian Headlines, Perry admits to spending a significant amount of money on addiction treatment and hospitals and has even lost teeth due to his drug use. However, he believes that God intervened and saved him from his addiction. Perry writes that the experience of being in the presence of God turned him into a seeker of sobriety, truth, and God.

Perry states that he is confident he had been in the presence of God during that moment of prayer, and it helped him turn his life around. He believes God gave him a glimpse of what life could be like without addiction, which has helped him in his journey toward sobriety.

Related Article: Matthew Perry Finds Solace in Faith as He Overcomes Substance Addiction