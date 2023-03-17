A murder suspect was found and arrested in the church in Polky City after information was given to the sheriff's office that the suspect would be there. Polk County Sheriff's Office officials announced in a news release that 56-year-old John Skeen was arrested for killing a man in Hillsborough County.

Skeen allegedly shot his friend during a fishing trip on Friday and was wanted for murder. After receiving information that Skeen may be at a church in Polk City, deputies went to the church and could apprehend Skeen without interrupting the ongoing service.

Man Who Killed His Friend Asked to Pray First Before Going to Jail

According to a report shared in Kiro 7, John Skeen, 56, has been arrested and has been imposed with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a man during a fishing trip in Hillsborough County. Polk County Sheriff's Office deputies were able to locate Skeen at a church in Polk City after receiving a tip that he may be there.

To "dedicate his life to the Lord before going to jail," Skeen asked one of the deputies if he might return inside the church. Instead, he was informed that they might pray together outside the church, which they did. After that, Skeen was arrested.

Another source, The Sacramento Bee, reported that according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a disagreement between friends during a fishing trip in Florida turned violent and ended in murder. The incident occurred around 10 pm on Friday, March 10, when three friends stayed home in Ruskin, an unincorporated community in Hillsborough County about 20 miles south of downtown Tampa.

Following the incident, investigators searched for the suspect and found him in an unexpected place - Sunday morning church services. Coincidentally, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd was the guest speaker that day. The Sheriff's Office has not released further details about the incident or the suspect

According to WFLA, Sgt. Evans, who apprehended the suspect, agreed and accompanied Skeen to the church, where they prayed together before Skeen was arrested as the suspect requested. Sgt. Evans had recently made headlines for assisting a woman in giving birth in her car.

Does God Forgive Murderers?

The article in Bible Search affirms that God can and does forgive all sins, including murder, provided one meets His conditions, as sin is primarily against God. The article cites Psalm 51:4 to show that David, who committed adultery and murder, sought forgiveness from God, who provided it.

The article also cites Acts 2:36-38, which emphasizes belief in Jesus, repentance, confession, and baptism, as the conditions to receive forgiveness of sins. It is believed that Christians must continue to confess and repent of their sins to receive forgiveness.

However, while God can forgive these grave sins, consequences may remain, as seen in the case of murder, which could lead to imprisonment or execution. The article concludes by emphasizing that the greatest consequence of sin, separation from God, has been removed by God through Christ.

