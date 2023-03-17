A big abortion clinic faces a lawsuit as they are suspected of racial and religious discrimination. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York faces the lawsuit Samuel Ricarlos Mitchell, Jr. filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Mitchell claimed he had been the victim of discrimination since being hired as an interim Chief Operating Officer in September 2021 and then moving into a permanent role in April 2022.

Discrimination, in many forms, is still a problem today as cases continue to rise. The call for change in the community is raised, and the need for equality and acceptance is a must and a key to a more productive community.

Lawsuit Filed against an Abortion Giant for Racial and Religious Discrimination

The lawsuit listed Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) and several women holding executive or board member positions as defendants. In the report in Christian Post, according to Mitchell's complaint, PPGNY subjected him to an unreasonable number of background checks because of his age, race, color, disability, and gender.

Mitchell alleges that he was subjected to more background checks than younger, Caucasian, and non-disabled prospective employees, which he claimed was discriminatory and harassing. The lawsuit seeks damages for discrimination and retaliation and an injunction to prevent further discriminatory actions.

Last October 2021, Mitchell alleged that several members of the board of PPGNY implied that Christians and religious leaders were not welcome to work for the organization after they discovered that the COO was an ordained pastor. Mitchell claimed that the board members attempted to investigate whether his church held pro-life beliefs, which he described as an invasive attempt to terminate his employment.

Mitchell's lawyers stated that Planned Parenthood has continued to flourish despite questions surrounding its founder, Margaret Sanger, whose links to eugenics and racism have been condemned by the organization's website. According to New York Daily News, Mitchell's lawyers criticized that Sanger is still promoted by Planned Parenthood, despite her support for the Ku Klux Klan and her beliefs in eugenics.

Planned Parenthood has been the subject of controversy in the past, with anti-abortion campaigners arguing that it is promoting abortion as a form of birth control. The lawsuit is now ongoing.

A Statement of Commitment to Equitable Care by PPGNY

The website of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York has released a "statement of commitment to equitable care." According to their website, they are to provide a commitment of a healthcare provider to provide non-discriminatory and compassionate healthcare services. The provider commits to treating all patients with dignity and respect, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, sex, age, disability, citizenship, marital status, sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

The provider will respect the gender of patients and refer to them by their chosen name and pronoun. Patients also have the right to make decisions about their healthcare, including contraception, abortion, and hormone care, and they will be treated with compassion and respect regardless of their decisions. Overall, the statement emphasizes the importance of providing judgment-free care and honoring patients' rights to decide about their health and well-being.

As they faced these lawsuits, they were alleged to overturn their commitment as cases of discriminatory actions were raised, which could badly ruin the clinic's reputation.

