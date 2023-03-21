The Adventist Church's 'Christ for Thailand' initiative resulted in baptism for over 400 individuals. This event was held in the South Asia-Pacific Region, such as Phuket, Chiang Mai, and Bangkok.

Adventist Church's 'Christ for Thailand'

The evangelistic campaign that was to last for a week started on Wednesday, Mar. 1. It was hosted in over 40 venues across the country, some of which were Bangkok, Chiang Mai, and Phuket, Adventist News reported. The mission of this program was to bring individuals to a place where they would acknowledge Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior and spread the Gospel of love and hope to the people of Thailand.

The Adventist Church in Thailand stated that the effort was a tremendous success, as hundreds of people responded to the Gospel message and decided to be baptized. The church wanted to take the time to show its appreciation to everyone who was a part of the Christ for Thailand campaign, as well as the volunteers who put in countless hours of hard work to ensure the project's success. Pastor Arnel Gabin, coordinator for the Nurture Discipleship Retention - Integrated Evangelism Lifestyle (NDR-IEL) initiative and vice president of the Southern Asia-Pacific Division (SSD), mentioned that the response that they had received from the people of Thailand had "overwhelmed" them. They reportedly want to express their gratitude to everyone who participated in the project and assisted them in conveying a message of love and hopes to those who have the greatest need for it.

According to the Southern Asia-Pacific Division, the week-long evangelistic outreach campaign was finished on the Sabbath afternoon with simultaneous baptisms throughout the division as a conclusion of the statewide campaign. The Southern Asia-Pacific Region of the Seventh-day Adventist Church put on the campaign. The foundation was laid, and preparations were made for this significant event several months earlier when pastors, local church leaders, and lay members of the congregation prayed for wisdom and blessings for several hours at a time. During several days of Bible study and fellowship, those interested in the Bible decided to accept Jesus and be baptized on the Sabbath afternoon. Some recently baptized individuals discussed their feelings over the recent occurrence.

Also Read: Seventh-Day Adventist's Rocky Mountain Conference in Denver Approves Ordination of Women Pastors

Mission of the Adventist Church's 'Christ for Thailand'

Based on an article from the Adventist World, the evangelism series aims to spread the message of the Gospel to more than 30 different locations in Thailand through the participation of local church members. The movement is organizing its resources and recruiting volunteers to spread the Gospel of Christ to the most significant number of people. It is anticipated that the program would affect the spiritual climate of the region and offer persons looking for a purpose in their lives a source of hope.

The Adventist Church's treasurer for the Southern Asia-Pacific Division (SSD), Jacinth Adap, has expressed great joy with the church's plan to interact with underserved metropolitan regions. Jacinth Adap is part of the Adventist Church's Southern Asia-Pacific Division (SSD). Speaking as a part of the countrywide project, Adap reminded participants and other church members that although these problems may appear formidable, the presence of the Holy Spirit would permit considerable progress toward accomplishing the church's objective. "Despite what seem to be insurmountable hurdles, the Holy Spirit will perform miracles to guarantee that His mission is achieved even in the most distant regions," he added.

Related Article: Seventh-Day Adventist Church's World Leader Praised God for 'Explosive Growth' in Africa