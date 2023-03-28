The World Mission Society Church of God collaborated with OneBlood and organized an event called 'Sharing God's Love With OneBlood.' They aim to have 150 contributions to help support the community's blood banks.

Blood Drive Event of World Mission Society Church of God

'Sharing God's Love With OneBlood' is an event hosted by the World Mission Society Church of God in partnership with a blood drive organization called OneBlood. The event aims to collect 150 donations to support the community's blood banks. According to WPTV, 'Sharing God's Love With OneBlood' will be held on Sunday, Apr. 2, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Church of God located at 114 Federal Highway.

Attendance and contributions from the general public are welcome, and a gift card of $20 will be provided to each contributor. In addition, food and entertainment, including a jumping castle for the kids, will also be provided at this event.

As mentioned, the World Mission Society Church of God is a denomination within the larger Global Mission Society Church of God, which has more than 3,000 sites across the globe in 190 different nations and 3.3 million members. It works in partnership with local organizations and authorities from the government to concentrate on achieving the 17 sustainable development goals prioritized by the United Nations.

The mission of the World Mission Society Church of God is to spread the message of the New Covenant through words and actions. It entails expressing love to individuals worldwide and extending an invitation to visit the Holy Spirit and the Bride to receive the water of life and be saved.

In 1964, Christ Ahnsahnghong established the church as the only congregation that upholds the New Covenant that Jesus enacted 2,000 years ago. They have a strong faith in Elohim God, also known as God the Father and Mother, and try to spread the love God has given them to the rest of the world through their various acts of volunteerism.

Also Read: Indian Lake Baptist Church Successfully Finished 'Sharing God's Word and Apples' Mission in Culiacan, Mexico

About OneBlood

As per the Guide Star, OneBlood, Inc. is a nonprofit organization based in Florida that collects, processes, and distributes blood and blood products to provide for the community's needs. It is an innovative organization and a forward-thinking blood center at the forefront of the industry in terms of providing safe, readily available, and reasonably priced blood products to its hospital partners and the patients they serve. The whole state of Florida, as well as portions of Southern Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Alabama, are included in OneBlood's coverage region.

Moreover, OneBlood has over 100 locations and employs over 2500 people, in addition to having a large number of volunteers. They have more than 150 mobile units and sets of portable collection equipment.

Accordingly, due to its devoted and generous donor network, OneBlood can guarantee that it always has a safe, readily available blood supply at a reasonable price. Within 48 hours of its collection, blood is often transfused into a patient who is critically ill. Red blood cells, platelets, and plasma are the three main types of blood products that can be extracted from a single blood donation. These blood products can treat individuals who have cancer, trauma, and other diseases.

Related Article: United Church of Christ's Annual Mission, 'One Great Hour of Sharing' Aims to Help More Than 25 Million Global Refugees