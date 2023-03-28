A shooting occurred in a Nashville Christian school that took the lives of six individuals, 3 of whom were students, and one of the adults killed was the school's head. Police also killed the shooter. According to Fox News, police reported that the shooter was a 28-year-old transgender woman named Audrey Hale, carrying two "assault-type rifles" and a handgun.

The police also reported that they were investigating a home connected to Hale and that she may have prepared for the shooting, including writing a manifesto. Nashville police Chief John Drake made this information public in a statement.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock and disappointment. Investigations are still ongoing, and the police have yet to release an update regarding the crime.

Community Mourns as Tragic Shooting Leaves the People in Grief

Moments after Monday's tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee, several vigils were held across Nashville for community members to come together and grieve. According to NBC News, one of the vigils was held at the Belonging Co Church, where Lead Pastor Henry Seeley prayed for the community.

Seeley said that some of the families who attend the church also send their children to the school, which made the tragedy even more personal for them. Seeley acknowledged that the day had been challenging for everyone and that there had been a lot of tears. He said that as a church, they wanted to come together and mourn with those grieving and weep with those crying.

Another vigil was held at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, where Bishop J. Mark Spalding addressed the community. Spalding expressed the community's heartbreak and grief many felt and expressed the importance of coming together during such difficult times. Throughout the mass, he saw tears from various parishioners who had gathered and needed to be with each other during their sorrow.

Identities of the Victims and Shooter Released

Another source has released the shooter's identity responsible for the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Tennessee and has been confirmed as 28-year-old Audrey Hale. According to the report in WKRN, the names of the six victims have also been released, including three nine-year-old students, Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, as well as three adults, Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and Mike Hill.

The Covenant School, the site of the tragic shooting, has issued a statement expressing their deep sorrow and shock over the incident. The school community is devastated and focuses on supporting and caring for their students, families, faculty, and staff as they begin healing.

The school is cooperating with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation, and they understand that there will be much interest and discussion surrounding the tragedy. However, their primary concern is the well-being of their community, and they will prioritize that above all else.

