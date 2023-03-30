The Eucharistic congress will be held in New York City from Friday, Oct. 20 to Sunday, Oct. 22. Bishop Edward Scharfenberger of Albany expects thousands of people who wish to be closer to Jesus and take part in this historical event that lasts for three days.

New York Eucharistic Congress

On Tuesday, Mar. 21, Bishop Edward Scharfenberger stated that they are looking forward to welcoming over 10,000 attendees to the Eucharistic Congress, who desire to grow in their relationship with Jesus and participate in this momentous occasion for three days, Catholic News Agency reported.

As mentioned, it would be a fantastic moment to share one's faith in Jesus with others and rekindle one's trust in Jesus. The gathering will include several chances for prayer and adoration before the Holy Sacrament, socializing, and excellent speakers.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the Eucharistic Congress will begin at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 21, Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York will preside over the principal Mass, which will start at 11 a.m. and be followed by a eucharistic procession. There will also be a Mass to conclude the convention on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Moreover, on Friday and Saturday nights, adoration of the Eucharist will take place beginning at 10 p.m. and continuing until 7 a.m. The Eucharistic Congress will be held at the Our Lady of Martyrs Shrine in Auriesville, New York, approximately an hour and a half north of Albany. Despite its location within the Albany Diocese, the shrine is financially self-sufficient and is managed by a charitable organization. Its facilities include a stadium with seating for 10,000 people.

As per The Tablet, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops sponsored the National Eucharistic Revival as an initiative that seeks to restore knowledge and fidelity to the profound mystery of Jesus' presence in Communion and to inspire all Catholics to make the Eucharist the source and summit of their faith.

More than 80,000 Catholics are expected to attend the event in July 2024 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, which was initiated on Corpus Christi Sunday in June of last year.

Significance of Eucharistic Congress

According to the New Advent, gatherings of clerics and laypeople to celebrate and honor the Holy Communion and seek the best means to spread its knowledge and love throughout the globe are known as Eucharistic Congresses. One of the most fundamental tenets of the Catholic faith is that Jesus Christ is truly present in the Sacrament of the Eucharist. Because of this, it is of the utmost significance as the most priceless inheritance that Jesus Christ has given to His church. The Eucharist is the focal point of Catholic worship and inspires Christian devotion.

The primary benefits of these congresses have been the concentration of the thoughts of the faithful upon the mystery of the altar, as well as the making known to them how devotion towards the Holy Eucharist may be promoted and implanted in the hearts of the people. Promoters of Eucharistic congresses believe that devotion to the Holy Eucharist has increased in recent years if works of adoration, Confraternities of the Blessed Sacrament, and the practice of frequent Communion have spread swiftly and widely. These may be attributed in large part to the events.

