On Tuesday, March 28, the Park City Presbyterian Church (PCPC) in Dallas, Texas, organized a prayer session to mourn the loss of young Hallie Scruggs, who was one of the victims of the school shooting that took place in Nashville on Monday. It was discovered that Scruggs was the daughter of the senior pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church, the congregation affiliated with the institution.

Prayer Service for School Shooting Victim

According to Fox News, on Tuesday around 12 p.m., PCPC members gathered in Dallas, with many holding Bibles. There was a wide range of ages represented at the event, with some attendees being small enough to be taken care of in a stroller and others being elderly enough to require the assistance of a walker.

In a statement to the media issued by the church and published on its website, the senior pastor of PCPC, Mark Davis, expressed the support the religious community has for the Scruggs family.

The "unimaginable tragedy" that occurred at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville has caused the PCPC family in Dallas to be "deeply heartbroken," according to Paul Goebel, assistant pastor of the Dallas church.

Moreover, News Channel 8 reported that on Wednesday, March 29, a prayer session was conducted at the All Souls Unitarian Church in Nashville, Tennessee, for the families of the victims of the recent school shooting in that city. At 5:30 p.m., residents from the community and members of the All Souls church gathered to pray for the families of the shooting victims and the communities negatively impacted by the tragedy.

In its declaration, the church wants to reaffirm its commitment to fostering peace, justice, and compassion and hopes to create a society where people do not dread being violently harmed.

Nashville School Shooting

NBC News reported that on Monday, March 27, a heavily armed former student returned to a private Christian school in Nashville to carry out an attack there. The attack resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three children.

According to the police, a neighboring car was able to assist in identifying the person responsible for the shooting as Hale. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake stated that officials suspect Hale may have identified as transgender, but he did not disclose any other information on this possibility. As per the statements made by police on Tuesday, Hale legally purchased seven firearms by going to five local gun stores.

The former pupil, who was 28 years old, fired shots through the locked doors of The Covenant School shortly after 10:00 a.m., according to the police. After a confrontation with many police from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the shooter was taken out in under an hour and dead. But, Drake stated that "resentment" may have been a reason for the crime. Detectives are currently looking into writings that the shooter left behind.

Drake shared his thoughts with Lester Holt; he stated that there was a belief that there was some resentment for going to that institution.

