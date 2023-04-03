A group of Catholic nuns published a public statement on behalf of thousands of religious women and some partner organizations. The alliance reaffirmed its support for persons who identify as nonbinary, transgender, or gender-expansive.

The letter denounced previous statements by the United States and declared that these people are "loved and cherished by God." On March 31, which is also International Day of Transgender Visibility, the coalition released a letter.

A Letter of Affirmation of the Nuns Supporting the Trans Community

According to the article in Washington Post, the letter stresses the importance of recognizing and acknowledging to acceptance of the transgender community and other members of the LGBTQ within the Christian community. The letter argues that they will continue to be oppressors if the Catholic Church continues to put a blind eye and not accept the LGBTQ community in their congregations.

Additionally, the letter raises concerns over state-level legislation targeting LGBTQ+ rights, hurtful rhetoric from some Religious institutions and leaders, and prejudice that transgender person experience. The letter aims to foster a deep connection among all members of the faith community, especially transgender, nonbinary, and gender-expansive people.

In another source, Religion News, the representatives from the different communities have prepared a letter that lists the orders of nuns and other organizations representing more than 6,000 vowed religious across 18 states. These communities include the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth JPIC office, the U.S. Federation of the Sisters of St. Joseph, Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods, and Indiana.

The letter was signed by the Justice Office of the Medical Mission Sisters, several offices of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, the Dominican Sisters of Houston, the leadership of the Presentation Sisters of Dubuque, the Sisters of Loretto/Loreto Community, and various offices of the Sisters of Charity.

The letter further offers methods to take action, such as helping New Ways Ministry, a Catholic LGBTQ outreach group, or signing a DignityUSA declaration that underlines a "Catholic commitment to trans-affirmation." The letter tries to refute a recent doctrinal pronouncement by a committee of the U.S. With the justification that they violate the "intrinsic oneness of body and soul," the Conference of Catholic Bishops forbade Catholic healthcare organizations from performing a variety of gender-affirming medical procedures.

Recent Attacks on the Transgender Community

Recently, the Transgender community has been experiencing attacks as some medical-related procedures of gender-affirming care have restrictions and bans specifically on minors. Some states believe that it is too early for children to engage in Transgender care that they may later regret if they made a wrong decision while young.

The report in Christianity Daily shows the different states that have already passed the law banning gender-affirming care for minors. It includes Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Kentucky, and West Virginia, among the states that have formally passed such laws. Some states are not included in the list because they have only made minor adjustments or banned gender-affirming child care outright. The states that have prohibited gender-affirming consideration did so after official deliberation and voting.

