The Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, more commonly known as the Quiapo Church, has millions of devotees in the Philippines. Recently, thousands of devoted parishioners attended the Palm Sunday service held in the church.

Palm Sunday at Quiapo Church

One of the most significant religious celebrations for Catholics is Holy Week. It is revered as the holiest week of the liturgical year because it commemorates the week in which Jesus Christ's crucifixion and death occurred, which begins on Palm Sunday. The Inquirer reported that the first Palm Sunday mass at Quiapo Church began at 4:30 a.m. until 12 noon, followed by another from 3 p.m. to 77 p.m. mass. The church's devotees participate in it while carrying their "palsapas," which are colorful fresh coconut fronds.

On Monday, Apr. 3, the church's management announced that there was a total of 59,500 worshippers at the Quiapo Church during the celebration of Palm Sunday. Out of the total number of worshipers, there were only 20,600 people present inside the church, while there were 38,900 outside.

Moreover, the Quiapo Church will hold several events throughout Holy Week. These events include reciting devotional chants to Jesus Christ known as "Pabasa ng Pasyon," a staged reenactment of Christ's suffering and death known as "Senakulo," the Nazareno motorcade, and the celebration of masses.

According to Quiapo Church, Holy week is one of the most significant celebrations commemorated by devout Catholics worldwide. It is the culmination of repentance and prayer during the season of Lent, and it is the time when people contemplate the atoning death of the Lord, the Holy Father Jesus of Nazareth, the Son of God, who was crucified so that people may be saved through the suffering, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. He delivered them from the power of sins and enslavement. Jesus also adopted people as His children in the family of God.

Devotees of Quiapo Church

As per the Diocese of Orlando, over one million people attend services yearly at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene (Quiapo Church), located in Manila and one of the largest churches in the Philippines. The Feast of the Black Nazarene is held to commemorate the Traslación, often known as the ceremonial transport of the statue from Intramuros to the San Agustin Church.

A member of St. Peter Parish gently brushes their hand on the sleeve of the statue of Jesus the Black Nazarene. Yet, many people have the misconception that a single touch may cure sickness.

In a recent celebration of the Quiapo Church's feast, Philippine News Agency reported that according to the information released by the Quiapo Church Command Center, 1,268,435 worshippers participated in the celebrations that took place from Jan. 6 to Jan. 10. A total of 925,782 devotees reportedly visited the Quiapo Church, while the Quirino Grandstand hosted 254,653 worshippers during the event.

On Jan. 8, more than 88,000 devout individuals participated in the "Walk of Faith" procession. They traveled from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo Church. In addition, the data also showed that most devotees arrived on the feast day itself, which was on Jan. 9, has a total of 709,945 people, while the day before saw 409,785 participants.

