A different fire occurred at the beginning of Holy Week and caused damage to three wooden statues of the Virgin Mary. These incidents happened in the town of Chiclana in Cadiz province, the town of Vélez-Málaga and the town of Almadén de la Plata in Seville province.

Three Separate Incidents on Wooden Statues of the Virgin Mary

The statues of the Holy Mother in Spain are generally draped in elaborate robes, as the country has a strong religious tradition. However, throughout the weekend, two Virgin Mary statues were burned by candles, and an electrical short circuit likely caused one.

The Catholic News Agency reported that on Mar. 31, the Friday before Holy Week, also known as the Friday of Sorrows in Spain, the mantle of Holy Mary of the Disconsolate in Candiz went up in flames as a result of a piece of wick that fell from a candle. This day is observed to honor the seven sorrows that the Mother of Jesus experienced as her son's crucifixion drew closer.

The organizers said that the fire destroyed the mantle and caused damage to "the polychromy of her cheek and right hand," but the picture of Jesus as the Father of the Afflicted remained unharmed due to the rapid intervention of those who were aiding with the reverence of the image.

In addition, during the Holy Week procession in Velez-Málaga, two congregation members were hurt while attempting to extinguish the flames consuming the mantle of the Lady of El Roco. The incident occurred on Palm Sunday.

As mentioned, in the procession planned by the Confraternity of Our Father Jesus in his Triumphal Entry into Jerusalem and the Mary of El Roc'o, a candle shattered and caused a fire to start.

A portion of the mantle sustained some damage, and the confraternity initially stated that it appeared as though the carving had only suffered "superficial" damage.

On the other hand, on the night of April 1-2, a fire broke out at the Virgin Mary of Grace Church in Almadén de la Plata, Seville province. The local government claims that "one of the altarpieces began to burn," The firemen initially thought that the blaze had been started "by an electrical short circuit."

What Happens When A Religious Statue is Broken or Destroyed?

According to the Archdiocese of Superior, Catholics are acquainted with having religious artifacts "blessed," which refers to permanently sanctifying an object and devoting it to some sacred purpose. After a holy thing has been consecrated and blessed for divine worship or adoration, it must be handled with reverence. It cannot be utilized in a manner that is either improper or profane.

However, burning or burying the rosary or statue is the recommended disposal method when the rosary or statue breaks. It is called the "rule of thumb" and applies to the object itself and the ashes it produces.

Moreover, About Catholics stated that it is not a sin to throw away sacred objects; nonetheless, one should do it appropriately out of respect for those items. The holy artifacts should be buried, as this is believed to be the most respectful way to get rid of something blessed.

