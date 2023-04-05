A federal judge has dismissed a significant abuse lawsuit against a former Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leader and seminary, delivering a substantial victory to defendants in a case that has rocked the denomination for years.

Lawsuit Allegations and Dismissal

A report from The Christian Post stated that the lawsuit, filed in June 2019 by Jane Roe, alleged that Paige Patterson, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas' former president, and other leaders had mishandled and covered up reports of sexual abuse and harassment against female students and employees. The suit also accused the seminary of creating a hostile environment for women and retaliating against those who spoke out.

However, U.S. District Judge Sean Jordan ruled that the lawsuit lacked specific allegations of wrongdoing by the defendants and that the plaintiffs had not provided evidence to support their claims that the defendants had intentionally discriminated against women or violated federal anti-discrimination laws.

In his ruling, Judge Jordan noted that the court's role is to determine whether the complaint states a plausible claim for relief, not to decide whether or not the allegations are true. While he recognized the seriousness of the allegations in the case, he concluded that the lawsuit did not meet the legal standards necessary to proceed to trial.

The dismissal of the lawsuit is a significant victory for Patterson and the seminary, who have faced intense scrutiny and criticism over their handling of abuse allegations. However, it is unlikely to end the controversy surrounding the SBC and its response to sexual abuse and harassment.

Moreover, The Tennessean reported that Jordan rejected Roe's claims with prejudice, which means she is barred from bringing the negligence allegations again.

SWBTS Responds to Allegations of Sexual Abuse and Harassment

Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary (SWBTS) has responded to a lawsuit filed against the school by a former student. The student alleges that a former professor sexually assaulted her and that the school did not do enough to protect her.

In a statement released to Baptist Press, SWBTS expressed sympathy for the alleged victim and said that it took all allegations of sexual abuse and harassment seriously. The statement also noted that the school had implemented policies and procedures to prevent and respond to abuse, including a Title IX coordinator and a confidential reporting hotline.

In response, SWBTS acknowledged that the school received a report in 2015 regarding a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in 2014 but said that the school followed all necessary procedures in response to the report. The statement also noted that the school immediately launched an internal investigation and placed Garland on administrative leave and that he subsequently resigned from his position.

However, the lawsuit alleged that the school did not take adequate steps to protect the student from retaliation and harassment by Garland and his supporters and did not provide sufficient support or accommodations to help the student complete her degree.

SWBTS has pledged to fully cooperate with the investigation and continue to work towards creating a safe and supportive environment for all students. The school noted that the administration had taken numerous steps to improve policies and procedures related to sexual abuse and harassment, including training for faculty and staff. It reportedly has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual misconduct.

