Outraged sparked as the FDA's approval of an abortion pill called mifepristone has been stopped by a federal judge in Texas. The medication used in abortion was stopped because the judge stated that FDA's approval violated a federal rule for permitting an accelerated approval of specific drugs and some subsequent actions of the agency.

This move of the FDA has caused their action to be unlawful. The Biden administration filed an appeal causing the decision to be put on hold for a week

Federal Judge's Decision to Stop FDA Approval of Abortion Pill Mifepristone

According to the report in CBS News, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk's injunction did not entirely withdraws or suspend the FDA's approval of the pill, which some anti-abortion groups and medical associations requested.

This move of Kacsmaryk could have denied millions of women on their access to the pill throughout the country and even in states where the law permits abortion. The FDA's expert opinion that mifepristone is safe and effective was toppled because of this decision, and their integrity is being tested, according to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The Department of Justice intends to appeal and request a stay pending appeal. Especially in light of the recent Supreme Court decision to reverse Roe v. Wade, which has led to numerous states adopting more rigid limits or even entire prohibitions on the practice, the result increases the ambiguity and uncertainty surrounding abortion availability statewide.

President Joe Biden and Pro-Abortion Groups Criticized the Decision

In the article in Manila Bulletin, Biden slammed the decision as an ideological attack on women's rights, arguing that the court had replaced its judgment with that of the FDA. He also added that there is no problem when the FDA approves because they are an expert agency that supports every drug, in which the decision could endanger virtually every prescription approved by the FDA.

Jack Resneck, president of the American Medical Association, voiced worry that enabling judges to interfere with established FDA procedures would be careless and dangerous. A significant pro-abortion organization in the US, Planned Parenthood, also condemned the decision as an assault on medicine. They showed disbelief that a single judge could arbitrarily ignore scientific evidence and reverse the FDA's approval of a drug that has been used for more than two decades safely and effectively.

Another critic, which is the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra, described the decision as "regressive" and cautioned that if it were not capsized, this would have some bad effects on women and their health and also the families across America. According to Forbes, Becerra promised that the department would retaliate against the choice.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also denounced the decision, calling it a significant step toward the Republican party's objective of a total abortion ban that might destabilize the nation. According to vice president Kamala Harris, the decision is unprecedented and poses a national threat to women's rights. Both Harris and Biden voiced worry that the decision weakens the FDA. They cautioned that additional FDA-approved medications would be subject to political and ideological attacks if they were to stand.

