In his Easter Sunday sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev. Justin Welby, praised the Church of England's work facilitating peace in Mozambique and Northern Ireland. He emphasized the church's role in providing a "force of life and hope" against threats such as the death cult of ISIS in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

The Archbishop also acknowledged the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement signed 25 years ago, highlighting the "extraordinary and courageous work" of those involved in reaching it, stating that it was churches and monasteries that built bridges in secret, at significant risk, to pave the way for the first ceasefires and peace talks.

Archbishop Emphasizes the Importance of Hope and Resilience

According to Yahoo News, in his sermon, the Archbishop emphasized that true peace is not a "one-off event" but a "long journey requiring determination, stamina, and faith." He also noted that the church's response to historical investment in slavery is not driven by "ambivalent wokery" but "the living presence of Christ."

As mentioned, the Church Commissioners intend to set aside £100 million for a social impact investment fund to assist domestic and international communities negatively impacted by the body's previous investments in slavery.

Moreover, the Archbishop also talked about sin, foolishness, renewal, and new bravery in the world church. He told the people in the church that real peace was possible because Christ rose from the dead. It might look like cruel and oppressive masters only get stronger. Still, he said, the power of the rising is much more immense than they are.

He concluded his sermon by stating that policies that cause suffering and pain will disappear, and those who oppress and subjugate others will face divine justice. The Easter service began with the congregation singing the Easter hymn Lyra Davidica, followed by a series of prayers and readings, with the breaking of the bread and the distribution of communion concluding the service.

Easter Sunday

As per Catholic Online, Christians worldwide celebrated Easter on Sunday, marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The holiday is the culmination of Holy Week, which begins with Palm Sunday and includes Holy Thursday and Good Friday. Easter is one of the most important Christian holidays, commemorating the central event of the Christian faith: the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Moreover, Christianity Daily reported that Easter Sunday services typically begin around midnight on Easter Saturday in many Christian churches, with the lighting of candles to remind Christians that Jesus is the world's light and that when he resurrected from the dead on Easter Sunday, he triumphed over death and the power of evil.

Furthermore, Different countries, religions, and traditions celebrate Easter Sunday. In Greece, churches are decorated with beautiful bouquets, and priests don their finest robes. In Italy, a vast Mass or Communion ceremony is held by the Pope at St. Peter's Square in Vatican City, and sunrise services are held to mark the beginning of Easter Day. Easter eggs are typically distributed to children on Easter Day.

