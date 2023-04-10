On Easter Sunday, people of faith gathered for worship, prayers, and other religious observances worldwide. With that, Pope Francis celebrated Easter with an inspiring mass attended by tens of thousands of people in St. Peter's Square.

Pope Francis' Easter Mass

According to Mail Online, a solemn Mass on Easter Day was held indoors due to unseasonably chilly weather. It was presided over by the Pope, the head of the Catholic Church. To celebrate the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead, the area was decorated with a carpet of 38,000 flowers that the Netherlands generously gave.

In addition, CBS News reported that in an Easter message that focused on hope, Pope Francis solicited prayers for both the people of Ukraine and Russia, lauded nations that accept refugees, and called on Israelis and Palestinians who are afflicted by the recent increase in fatal violence to establish a "climate of trust." The message was delivered on Easter Sunday.

Because of his recent hospitalization for bronchitis, the Pope, who is 86 years old, could not participate in the traditional "Way of the Cross" procession on Friday in Rome. The most recent Pope, John Paul II, was the only one to skip Holy Week services in 2005 before he passed away eight days later.

Moreover, the event was capped off by Francis' customary address, which focused on problematic regions worldwide. Francis observed that the pleasure of Easter "illuminates the darkness and gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped." He encouraged "trust among individuals, peoples, and nations" when he made this statement. The Easter speech by Pope Francis is commonly referred to by its Latin title, "Urbi et Orbi," which translates to "to the city and the world."

Easter Mass Celebration

As the world celebrates Easter Sunday, the King and Queen Consort of the United Kingdom greeted members of the public with the phrase "Happy Easter" as they entered St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle to participate in the first Easter Sunday service of Charles's reign, Independent reported.

Before the morning service, members of the royal family could be seen in large numbers strolling around the castle grounds, taking in the warm spring sunshine. Charles and Camilla wore identical royal blue ensembles, with the King donning a suit, and the Queen Consort donning a coat dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy.

On the other hand, Yahoo News reported that the Most Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, lauded the efforts of the Church of England to promote peace in Mozambique and Northern Ireland during his sermon on Easter Sunday at Canterbury Cathedral. He strongly emphasized the Church's role in offering a "force of life and hope" in the face of dangers such as the death cult practiced by ISIS in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique.

The Archbishop also acknowledged the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement signed 25 years ago, highlighting the "extraordinary and courageous work" of those involved in reaching it. He stated that churches and monasteries built bridges in secret, despite the enormous risk involved, which opened the way for the first ceasefires and considerations of peace.

