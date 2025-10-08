100 Million Christians Worldwide Without Access to a Bible: ‘A Modern Famine of the Word’

The map highlights the countries experiencing the most severe Bible shortages, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Ethiopia, India, and China. | Photo Credit: Bible Access Initiative

A new report estimates that around 100 million Christians are living without access to a Bible, exposing both legal restrictions and significant shortages in numerous countries.

The Bible Access List, published Thursday by the Bible Access Initiative, brings together data and expert insights from 88 nations to pinpoint where Scripture is most difficult to obtain.

The Bible Access Initiative was established by Open Doors International and the Digital Bible Society to supply accurate data to churches and mission organizations.

The report identifies Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, North Korea, and Mauritania as the five countries with the most severe restrictions.

Among Christians, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Ethiopia, India, and China face the greatest shortages.

The Bible Restrictions List assesses barriers like government bans, extremist activities, and socioeconomic factors that hinder Bible distribution. Meanwhile, the Bible Shortage List estimates how many Christians want a Bible but are unable to obtain one.

“While there are many misconceptions about Bible access worldwide, the Bible Access List highlights the complexities and nuances of the issue,” said Ken Bitgood, founder and CEO of the Digital Bible Society, one of the initiative’s founding partners. “Unfettered access to the Bible is not a universal standard.”

“A modern famine persists, not due to apathy, but because of barriers that prevent people from accessing the Bible,” said Wybo Nicolai, co-creator of the report. “Many have never seen a Bible in their language, the format they prefer, or at a price they can afford.”

The methodology combines numerical data, survey research, and expert validation to evaluate how factors like persecution, poverty, political instability, and conflict displacement limit Scripture access. The findings underscore that solutions must be tailored to each country and community’s specific needs.

“One size doesn’t fit all when it comes to solving the issues of Bible access globally,” said Jaap van Bezooijen, who supervised the research. “Digital tools are part of the solution, but for many—especially those who are poor, offline, or under surveillance—printed and audio Bibles remain essential.”