200 Muslim Mob Attacks Christian Youth Gathering in Indonesia, Property Destroyed

On June 27, 2025, a Muslim mob, after Friday mosque prayers, attacked the Christian youth retreat in Tangkil village, Sukabumi, Cidahu District, West Java Province, Indonesia. Videos showed individuals pulling down the cross and causing extensive property damage. | Screenshot: YouTube/ WF Official

In Indonesia’s West Java Province, about 200 Muslims stormed a Christian youth retreat at a private home in Tangkil village, Sukabumi, on Friday, causing extensive damage and forcing the evacuation of participants.

According to Sukabumisatu.com, the mob, carrying banners and shouting “Destroy that house, destroy that house,” attacked the residence shortly after Friday mosque prayers around 1:30 p.m., damaging windows, toilets, a gazebo, and the garden area.

They also reportedly threw a motorbike into a nearby river and damaged the main gate, claiming the home should not be used as a place of worship.

Videos circulating online show individuals climbing walls to remove a wooden cross and breaking windows with it, as well as damaging property and cars with chairs and tools.

Authorities evacuated 36 Christian youth retreat participants and three cars to avoid violence, according to reports. A video shows several frightened boys and girls trying to get into a vehicle as the mob yells at them to leave the complex.

The attack followed a visit by Cidahu officials and members of the Indonesian Ulama Council, including the head of the Sukabumi Branch, who came to inquire about the house’s status at 10:30 a.m. The investigation alleged that a resident’s provocation incited the mob, though officials have labeled the incident spontaneous.

Tri Romadhono, head of the National Unity and Politics Agency of Sukabumi Regency, argued, “This incident occurred because of the residents’ spontaneous reaction to a house being used as a place of worship without official permission,” adding, “This is neither a church nor an official place of worship. This house is inappropriately being used for religious activities,” according to source.

Indonesian rights activist Permadi Arya, also known as Abu Janda, pointed out that only churches require permits for construction, while worship at homes, shop-houses, and cafes does not, according to The Joint Decree of the Two Ministers, Chapter 1, Article 3, Permadi wrote in 2023.

He argued that since Muslims conduct prayers in musholla (prayer rooms) without permits, Christians should be granted similar treatment.

However, Local residents indicated the house had been used for worship three times, with dozens of visitors arriving, including a bus bringing outside congregants. A community leader who wished to remain anonymous said mediation had been ongoing since April but that worship activities continued.

District officials issued a statement saying that, following discussions, the church agreed not to take legal action and would resolve the conflict through dialogue, adding, “We request the homeowner to use the property solely as a residence, not for worship.”

Religious freedom Activist Permadi condemned the attack as rooted in “Christian-phobia” and “intolerance,” asserting that the government has turned a blind eye to such discrimination.

“There is no cure for intolerance in Western Indonesia,” he said on social media, criticizing the authorities’ response. “Christian students on retreat in Sukabumi were attacked by residents, evicted from their villas and the villas were destroyed by the masses.”

He further claimed that the attitude of local officials reflected an anti-Christian sentiment, stating, “This is not a matter of permits. This is purely Christian-phobia that has been allowed by the state from the time of [former President] Mr. Jokowi to President Mr. Prabowo.”