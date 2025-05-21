Over 5,500 Sign Petition Against NJ Town’s Seizure of Episcopal Church Property

The Christ Church of Toms River, New Jersey. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ The Christ Church of Toms River

Thousands of people have signed a petition to oppose a plan by Toms River Township in New Jersey to seize the property of Christ Episcopal Church through eminent domain.

Last month, the Toms River Township Council narrowly approved a proposal to take control of the church’s 11-acre property and convert it into a recreational facility. The petition, recently posted by the church’s rector, the Rev. Lisa Hoffman, has collected over 5,600 signatures as of Tuesday morning.

“Christ Church is a large and active congregation with a longstanding commitment to outreach and community support, especially for those in need. Together, the people of Christ Church participate in more than 20 essential ministries that support the Toms River community and beyond,” stated the petition.

“Now, the congregation of Christ Church, Toms River needs your support. Please sign our petition to tell the mayor and township council that people matter more than pickleball courts. Eminent domain should never be used to control a church’s ministries.”

Toms River Mayor Daniel Rodrick expressed skepticism about the petition, telling the Asbury Park Press that he didn’t believe the effort properly represented the interests of the local community.

However, attorney Michael York wrote in a letter sent to Assistant Township Attorney Peter Pascarella shortly before the April 30 meeting that he believed “it was obvious that the township and mayor are acting in bad faith and have ulterior motives.”

He added, “’Clearly, they are not even trying to hide their actions. This attempt to use eminent domain as an excuse to obtain property is not disguised in this instance,’” as quoted by Episcopal News Service.

On April 30, the Toms River Council voted 4-3 to approve an eminent domain ordinance to seize the church’s property with the intent of transforming it into a community park and recreation center. The plan involves converting the 160-year-old church’s downtown property into a space featuring a playground, pickleball courts, a soccer field, and a skate park.

The decision to seize the church property came amid efforts by the congregation to secure approval for a zoning application to build a homeless shelter on their grounds. Some critics argued that the seizure might be linked to the congregation’s homeless ministry and complaints from local residents regarding those efforts.

A public hearing on the church acquisition ordinance is scheduled for July in a town hall format, with a second council vote expected, according to the Asbury Park Press.