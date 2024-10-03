92% of Evangelicals Feel Duty to Share Biblical Truths, But Only 35% Feel Prepared, Survey Finds

Alexandra Fuller / Unsplash

A recent survey conducted by the Institute of Faith and Culture in collaboration with Lifeway Research has shed light on the attitudes of evangelical Christians towards sharing biblical truths in various social contexts. The 2024 Survey on Christian Cultural Engagement, which sampled 1,000 evangelicals, reveals a complex picture of faith-based engagement in contemporary society.

The survey found that while an overwhelming majority (92%) of evangelicals believe they have a responsibility to share biblical truths with those holding different views, only 35% feel adequately prepared to do so in most situations. This disparity between perceived duty and readiness highlights a significant challenge facing the evangelical community.

Despite this gap, many evangelicals report that their churches are making efforts to equip them for such encounters. Forty percent somewhat agreed, and 38% strongly agreed that their church prepares them for conversations with people whose views differ from biblical teachings. However, fewer respondents (59% in total) felt their churches intentionally create environments to discuss differences between cultural values and biblical principles.

Scott McConnell, CEO of Lifeway Research, commented on these findings, noting, "There are noticeable differences in the large number of evangelicals who feel responsible to share the Bible's views than the number who are ready to do so." He added that while churches seek to help evangelicals have conversations with those holding different views, fewer churches directly address the contrasts between biblical and cultural values.

The survey also explored evangelicals' attitudes towards sharing biblical perspectives on unpopular topics. A plurality (38%) reported sometimes seeking opportunities to promote biblical viewpoints on controversial issues, with 20% doing so often and 10% always. Conversely, 22% rarely seek such opportunities, and 7% never do.

Interestingly, evangelicals appear more comfortable sharing biblical truths among people they know. Half of the respondents strongly agreed that they want to promote biblical truth in their social circles, with an additional 39% somewhat agreeing.

McConnell observed, "Promoting biblical truth appears to be much easier for evangelicals when they are among people who agree with them. Far fewer say they rarely give a biblical response in settings where the Bible's position is not popular."

The survey, conducted from July 18 to August 2, 2024, with a margin of error of ±3.3 percentage points, provides valuable insights into how evangelicals navigate the intersection of faith and social interaction. It highlights both the commitment of evangelicals to share their beliefs and the challenges they face in doing so, particularly in environments where biblical perspectives may be less welcome.

These findings contribute to our understanding of religious engagement in the public sphere and may inform future efforts by churches and faith-based organizations to better equip their members for cultural engagement.