AI Bible Video Clips Are Capturing Generation MZ's Attention

A scene from the AI-generated Bible video "Moses and Exodus" | Screenshot: YouTube/ AI Bible

AI Bible and TikTok accounts are currently going viral with shareable, lifelike clips of biblical stories, captivating viewers of the MZ generation. Here are four must-see clips currently making waves, as highlighted by The Christian Post.

One of these is a TikTok video from @theaibibleofficial titled “What if Peter had an iPhone?” which is a 29-second AI-generated clip imagining the Apostle Peter as a modern-day social media influencer.

The video depicts Peter and John racing to Jesus’ tomb after hearing about His Resurrection, ending with a stunning shot of the resurrected Christ on the water. As of Thursday, it had nearly 200,000 likes and over 34,000 shares.

Another AI Bible video, titled “David and Goliath,” shows David being anointed by the prophet Samuel—referred to as “Sam”—as the future king of Israel and playing his harp for King Saul.

Toward the end, David is seen running with a stone in his hand, being chased by Goliath. The scene progresses to David standing victorious over Goliath with a sword, asking his followers, “Should I chop his head off?”, inspired by 1 Samuel 17:51.

The “Moses and Exodus” segment features Moses standing in front of the burning bush of Exodus 3, in awe as he observes the fire of God consume the bush. It also depicts the first plague of Egypt, where God turns the Nile River into blood, killing the fish and making the water undrinkable.

The video captures the God leading the Israelites through the wilderness at night by a pillar of fire, culminating in a vivid portrayal of the Red Sea parting, with a wall of water surrounding the people as they cross the dry seabed.

Another AI video, “Noah,” begins with a gray-haired Noah standing in front of the newly built Ark alongside his two sons. The scene transitions to shots of a giraffe, an elephant, and the Ark’s entrance.

Although the Flood itself is not shown, the video ends with Noah, looking exhausted, standing on dry ground with the Ark behind him, while a rainbow arches across the sky in a impactful scene.