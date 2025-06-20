Alistair Begg Concludes Over Four Decades of Ministry at Parkside Church

Senior Pastor Alistair Begg delivers his sermon at Parkside Church in Geauga County, Ohio on June 8, 2025. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Parkside Church

Pastor Alistair Begg has concluded his tenure as senior pastor of Parkside Church, wrapping up over four decades of ministry with a final sermon centered on the themes of faith and the sufficiency of God.

In a sermon delivered on June 8, Begg, aged 73, revisited the biblical story of Moses, particularly focusing on the dialogue between Moses and God at the burning bush.

“‘You may say that it’s not just an unfinished series, but tonight was an unfinished sermon, and I say that not for your discouragement, but actually, hopefully, for your encouragement,’” Begg expressed, drawing from Exodus 3:11–22.

He reflected on Moses' questions, “‘Who am I that I should go?’ and ‘What is his name?’” illustrating how God responds not by boosting Moses’ self-esteem but by offering His presence. “‘The issue is not who Moses is. The issue is who is with Moses,’” Begg emphasized.

“We come to know God by revelation,” Begg said. “He makes himself known. Otherwise, we could never know him. We don't find God by a consideration of ourselves and then project into divinity. We discover who we are by being made known of it through God himself,” he assured his congregation.

“Moses needs to know that God has exalted above all things, His name and His Word. His inadequacy is not denied. It is assumed, and the answer lies in God's sufficiency,” Begg added.

“Can I just say to you what I say to myself, that God, because of who He is, is sufficient for every season of life? He is sufficient for every responsibility that He entrusts to us. He is sufficient for all of our needs, and He keeps all of His promises,” he stated.

In his final sermon, Begg also shared a hymn, “I do not know how many days of life are mine to spend, but one who knows and cares for me will keep me to the end. I do not know the course ahead, what joys and griefs are there, but one is near who fully knows. I’ll trust His loving care.”

He concluded with a heartfelt appeal: “Let’s tell the Lord that we trust Him with the stuff we know, the bits that we don’t know, our fears, our failures, everything.”

Since 1983, the Scottish pastor has led Parkside Church as its senior pastor. He is also well known as the voice behind the radio and online teaching ministry Truth for Life. Over the decades, Begg has established himself as one of the most prominent figures in conservative Evangelical communities, largely due to his work with Truth for Life.

Announcing his retirement in September 2024, Begg provided ample time for the church to adjust to this transition.