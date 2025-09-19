‘America's Got Talent’ Finalist Jessica Sanchez Shares Faith as Her Identity

Jessica Sanchez performs “Golden Hour” on “America's Got Talent.” | Screenshot: Facebook/ America's Got Talent

Jessica Sanchez, who is nine months pregnant with her first child, is preparing for the final round of “America’s Got Talent” while reflecting on how her faith is guiding her through the intense pressure.

“My identity is in Christ, and that’s what has kept me steady through all of this,” she shared with The Christian Post. “No matter the outcome, I remind myself this is His will, not mine. That’s the only way I’ve been able to do this.”

Sanchez first appeared on “AGT” two decades ago and later gained fame as the runner-up on “American Idol.” This season, she initially caught the judges’ attention with her audition of Benson Boone’s “Beautiful Things,” which earned her a Golden Buzzer from judge Sofia Vergara.

She continued her journey with JVKE’s “Golden Hour” in the semi-finals, earning praise from judges and viewers alike. “It took me 20 years, but I know exactly who I am and exactly what I want,” she told the judges.

Having first appeared on national television at age 10, Sanchez reflected on her decision to step back from music years ago, describing it as painful but transformative. During that time, she focused on a spiritual reset, building a relationship with God and discovering a deeper sense of identity.

“I kind of got lost in the sauce of it all,” she admitted. “You see the glitz and glam of the Grammys, the beautiful things, and you think, ‘That’s what I want.’ But I realized there was more depth the Lord wanted me to find.”

During her time away from the spotlight, she prioritized her personal life and established what she calls “a firm foundation of faith.” “Now my foundation is firm,” she said. “It’s not just about gifts and talents or other people’s opinions. My identity is in Christ. That’s what has kept me steady through this.”

She openly shared the struggles she faces, saying, “There are times when I’m sobbing, just praying, asking God, ‘What do you want me to do with this voice?’” She has wrestled with whether to sing in church or take the stage but credits divine guidance for opening this opportunity.

“It’s been a mental challenge, finding my voice again and staying on track,” she noted. “I feel like God is really testing my faith in this moment.”

Sanchez emphasized the importance of perseverance, saying, “I want people to know that it’s a long road, that there are struggles and rejections, but it’s worth it. The Lord has something for you, even if it doesn’t look like everybody else’s story. That’s the most beautiful part.”

Her goal is for her performances to reach audiences who might not attend church, highlighting that “God can use anything for His glory.”

“I love my community in church,” she explained. “But I also want my family and friends who don’t know Christ to experience His presence. If I can bring that through a song on stage, that’s what I want.”

This week, The America’s Got Talent announced Sanchez’s advancement to the finals, joining competitors like Chris Turner, LightWire, Sirca Marea, Jourdan Blue, and Leo High School Choir. The winner will be determined by public vote.