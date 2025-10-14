Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Announces '2026 God Loves You Tour' in Manchester

On June 21, 2025, over 17,000 people from all across the United Kingdom gathered in London to attend the God Loves You Tour with Franklin Graham. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Franklin Graham

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) has announced that Rev. Franklin Graham will return to the United Kingdom next year to continue the “God Loves You Tour.”

Graham last visited the U.K. in June, when he held an evangelistic event at London’s ExCeL Centre that drew thousands of attendees.

According to organizers, the London gathering brought together about 17,000 people, with security reportedly turning some away due to the packed venue. Following the event, hundreds reportedly responded to the invitation to accept God’s love.

The next stop on the tour will be in Manchester, where the event is scheduled to take place at Co-op Live on October 3, 2026. Admission will be free for all attendees.

The BGEA stated that the Manchester event aims to bring comfort to those affected by recent terrorist attacks in the city.

The organization also deployed crisis-trained chaplains to Manchester following a tragic incident in which two people were killed at a synagogue by Jihad al-Shamie, 35, who claimed allegiance to ISIS.

Manchester has experienced similar tragedy before — in 2019, a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured hundreds at an Ariana Grande concert, with many of the victims being children and young people.

Speaking about the upcoming visit, Graham said, “We bring a message of hope for all people. We want to share the Good News that God loves and cares for the people of this great city and has a plan and a purpose for their lives.”

Since 2022, the “God Loves You Tour” has visited eight cities across Britain, including Liverpool, Birmingham, Glasgow, Sheffield, and South Wales, spreading the message of God’s love.