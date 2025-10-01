BGEA’s “Festival of Hope” Evangelism Event in Brussels Attracts Over 14,000 Attendees

The “Festival of Hope” evangelistic outreach takes place at the ING Arena in Brussels, Belgium, on the night of September 27, with over 14,000 people in attendance. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

Over 14,000 people gather in Brussels, Belgium, to hear evangelist Rev. Franklin Graham share a Gospel message at a gathering backed by 620 Evangelical churches.

Graham — president and CEO of both the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) and Samaritan’s Purse — delivered the keynote message at the “Festival of Hope” evangelistic outreach at Brussels’ ING Arena on Saturday night.

Despite the arena’s seating capacity of 8,965, the event drew such a large crowd that an additional 5,000 attendees were accommodated in two nearby overflow areas, where they watched the event live-streamed on big screens.

Organizers stated that the message was translated live into seven languages — French, Flemish, Slovak, Spanish, Portuguese, French Sign Language, and Flemish Sign Language — to ensure accessibility for all attendees.

“We praise Him for the hundreds of lives changed for eternity as people of all ages responded to the Gospel!” the BGEA wrote on social media following the event.

“In the heart of a country deeply divided by language and culture for decades, over 14,000 Belgians from Antwerp to Waterloo united together in one voice, praising God at the Festival of Hope with Franklin Graham in Brussels, Belgium.”

Franklin Graham also shared on social media his thoughts about the event: “What a privilege to preach the Gospel tonight in Brussels—50 years after my father Billy Graham was here to preach the same message of hope! We had an overflow crowd at the ING Arena, and I thank God for each one who came and all those who responded to His invitation to turn from their sins and put their trust in Jesus Christ!”

According to David Vandeput, president of the Belgian Federal Synod of Evangelical and Protestant churches, the turnout was extraordinary: “It’s a miracle in itself to have such large numbers of people showing up for something like this and to have Dutch and French churches working and collaborating together — it is completely unexpected.”

“It’s a sign that God is on the move and something real is happening. This is a milestone that will be remembered by the Evangelical church in Belgium, but it’s not about religion. It’s not about Evangelicals. It’s about Jesus Christ! This is just the start — it’s the launching point — I believe there is much more to come.”