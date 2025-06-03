Brandon Lake Wins Four Categories at the K-LOVE Fan Awards: ‘Be the Hands and Feet of Jesus’

Brandon Lake (on the center), who won four awards at the 12th-annual K-LOVE Fan Awards | Photo Credit: Brandon Lake's Facebook

Christian artist Brandon Lake won all four of his nominations, including Artist of the Year, at the 12th annual K-LOVE Fan Awards held last week at the Grand Ole Opry House.

He also secured Male Artist of the Year for the third time, Worship Song of the Year for “That’s Who I Praise,” and Song of the Year for his collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Hard Fought Hallelujah.”

Lake spoke to the audience about the nature of revival, saying, “Revival might come about in the less obvious ways.”

He emphasized that “it doesn’t take a platform and a microphone to be a revivalist. You got somebody, a house next to you that may need Jesus. You might be the closest thing to Jesus they’re ever gonna experience … so walk across the street [and] be the hands and feet of Jesus — whatever God’s called you to do.”

With nine total wins, Lake now ties Lauren Daigle for the second-highest number of K-LOVE Fan Awards in the show's history, behind the record-holders for KING + COUNTRY. His hit “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” which he co-wrote with Steven Furtick and others, has remained on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for several months.

During his acceptance speech, Lake admitted, “I’ve never felt comfortable doing what God’s called me to do,” adding, “I’m scared every single day. I’m shaking in my boots.”

He expressed hope for a nationwide revival, saying, “You see me on King of Hearts tour coming up [and] I will be shaking in my boots,” and encouraged everyone to participate in the movement of revival, stating, “It’s gonna take every single one of us.” He concluded, “I love you. Thank you and thank you, Jesus.”

The night’s other big winners included Australian sibling duo for KING + COUNTRY, who collected their 19th trophy overall and seventh Group of the Year award.

Gospel legend CeCe Winans earned her first-ever K-LOVE Fan Award, taking home Female Artist of the Year. Newcomer Leanna Crawford also made a breakthrough, winning Breakout Single of the Year for “Still Waters (Psalm 23),” her first No. 1 radio single.

The ceremony was hosted by a notable lineup including Matthew West, Jeremy Camp, Bart Millard of MercyMe, and Mac Powell. It featured 17 live performances and marked the debut of several emerging artists. Beyond the music categories, West also received his third K-LOVE Fan Award for Book Impact with My Story, Your Glory.

“The Chosen” (Season 5 theatrical release) won Film Impact, while “House of David” earned TV/Streaming Impact honors. Bestselling author Max Lucado won Podcast Impact for his “Encouraging Word” Podcast, and Patty Gasso, the Oklahoma Sooners softball coach, received the 2025 Sports Impact award.