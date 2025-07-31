Brent Leatherwood Steps Down as ERLC President, Acting Leader Appointed

ERLC President Brent Leatherwood. | Screenshot/ ERLC Website

Brent Leatherwood has resigned as president of the Southern Baptist Convention's Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission (ERLC), four years after taking on the role of leading the convention's political advocacy arm.

The ERLC announced Leatherwood's departure on Thursday, stating that the ERLC Board of Trustees had accepted his resignation, according to the Christian Post. Miles Mullin, the ERLC's Vice President and Chief of Staff, will serve as acting president.

In a statement, Leatherwood said he is stepping down because he believes that it is "time to close this chapter of my life."

"It has been an honor to guide this Baptist organization in a way that has honored the Lord, served the churches of our Convention, and made this fallen world a little better," said Leatherwood.

"I believe gratitude is at the heart of conservatism. That means I will always be thankful for the opportunity provided to me by our churches — for the support they have offered and the resources they have sacrificially given to this entity."

Leatherwood highlighted the ERLC's advocacy efforts under his leadership, including the effort to defund Planned Parenthood of federal tax dollars, championing efforts to curb gun violence, providing many life-saving ultrasound machines to pro-life pregnancy care clinics and supporting immigration reform.

Leatherwood served as acting president of the ERLC in 2021 following the departure of former ERLC President Russell Moore. Leatherwood was named president in 2022. He had previously held the role of director of strategic partnerships for ERLC in 2017.

Over the years, the ERLC has faced criticism from some within the convention. Some disliked the ERLC's opposition to bills that seek to punish women seeking abortion and its ties to the Evangelical Immigration Table, an immigration and refugee resettlement advocacy coalition. Others have questioned the funding ERLC received from outside advocacy groups.

At the SBC Annual Meeting in Dallas, Texas, in June, Pastor Willy Rice of Calvary Baptist Church of Clearwater, Florida, introduced a motion to abolish the ERLC. However, Out of 6,581 ballots cast, 3,744 voted against eliminating the ERLC, which constituted 56.89% of the vote. By contrast, 2,819 voted to abolish the ERLC, or 42.84% of the vote.