Archaeologists Find Byzantine Monastery with Deuteronomy Mosaic Near Kiryat Gat

An ancient Christian monastery has been discovered north of Kiryat, featuring a mosaic with a cross and an inscription at its center. | Photo Credit: Israel Antiquities Authority/ Emil Aladjem

An ancient Christian monastery has been discovered north of Kiryat Gat, as announced by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA).

According to All Israel News, the IAA stated, “The monastery is dated to the Byzantine period (fifth to sixth centuries CE), and it is part of an ancient site that already existed during the Roman period and continued for approximately 600 years.”

Alongside the monastery, excavations revealed remains of a wine press, a warehouse, and several other ancient structures.

At the site of the monastery ruins, an intricate mosaic was found, featuring “crosses, lions, doves, an amphora (a ceramic maritime shipping jug), flowers and geometric patterns.”

At the center of this mosaic is a passage from the Torah written in Greek: “Blessed are you when you come in, and blessed are you when you go out” (Deut. 28:6). This verse is part of the blessings Moses promises Israel if they “faithfully obey the voice of the LORD your God” (Deut. 28:1).

Additionally, the excavation site revealed a great quantity of imported ware, coins, marble elements, metal and glass vessels.

Excavation managers Shira Lifshitz and Maayan Margulis remarked that the location of the monastery “is the largest and most significant site discovered in the region from the Roman and Byzantine periods,” adding, “The findings indicate continuous settlement from the early Roman period through the late Byzantine period.”

The IAA plans to display the ancient Christian mosaic in Kiryat Gat, with the mosaic set to be moved to the Israel Antiquities Authority's mosaic workshop for preservation before its exhibition.