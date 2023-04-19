California Church Hit with $1.2M Fine Over COVID-19 Defiance, Insists No Cases Linked to Services

Pexels/Engin Akyurt

A local church, Calvary Chapel San Jose, was recently fined over $1 million by a California Superior Court court for failing to comply with COVID-19 mask regulations at the height of the pandemic.

The church has fiercely disagreed with the decision and blasted Santa Clara County's legal defense of the fees.

Calvary Chapel San Jose Fined $1.2M for Not Complying with COVID-19 Orders

There hasn't been a single instance of COVID-19 linked to the church's worship services, according to Bob Tyler, president of Advocates for Faith & Freedom, the legal team that is defending the institution. According to Daily Signal, he contends that it is actually a matter of religious freedom and that the assertion that this is a matter of public safety is untrue. In a statement, Tyler claimed that the church is asking for the same treatment as bars, nightclubs, and other necessary businesses that were given more latitude to operate during the pandemic.

Calvary Chapel San Jose disagrees with the court's ruling, arguing that it should be free to practice its religion without hindrance or bias because religious groups were disproportionately affected by the pandemic limitations compared to other kinds of companies.

Judge Evette Pennypacker recently ruled that Santa Clara County's masking and social separation orders were legitimate and imposed a $1.2 million fine on Calvary Chapel San Jose for disobeying them. According to Fox News, The court ruled that the county's right to impose regulations on the church was not infringed upon, rejecting the church's allegation that other organizations have been granted temporary and conditional exemptions from mask rules.

Judge Pennypacker emphasized the distinction between the church's noncompliance and exemptions provided to others, such as a fire chief who could exercise next to his coworkers while legally removing his mask. Worshipers at Calvary Chapel, however, took off their masks during the entire service.

The judge further emphasized that the church's officials had often stated their opposition to complying with the masking rules and had never acknowledged doing so. In addition, the leaders continued to insist that they were never obligated to adhere to the masking command.

Calvary Chapel San Jose Appeals the $1.2m Fine, With Potential Long-term Legal Ramifications

In the story shared in California Globe, County Counsel James R. Williams emphasized the county's duty to protect public health, stating that the county's pandemic response, including health orders and enforcement actions, saved thousands of lives and contributed to one of the lowest death rates in the United States. Santa Clara County officials applauded Judge Pennypacker's decision, calling the church's claims "meritless."

The judgement was swiftly appealed by Calvary Chapel San Jose's attorney, Gondeiro, despite the county is pleased with the outcome. Gondeiro expressed excitement for the potential precedents the case might establish on appeal, which could have critical long-term ramifications.

Legal experts believe the case, headed to an appellate court, might impact similar issues, putting millions of dollars in fines on the line and affecting the results of future cases involving public health regulations. According to legal expert Seth Morgan, the appeal could succeed or fail, making it an interesting case to monitor.

