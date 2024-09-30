Calvin University Reports Record Enrollment, Up 12% from Last Year

Calvin University is located in Grand Rapids, Michigan | Calvin University

Calvin University, a private Christian institution in Grand Rapids, Michigan, has welcomed its largest class in a decade, marking a significant milestone in its growth efforts. The university attributes this success to its commitment to integrating faith and biblical principles into students' educational experiences.



Lauren Jensen, Vice President for Enrollment Strategy, revealed that the incoming class is 12% larger than last year's, with a 20% increase in first-year students compared to the previous year. This growth is the result of various strategies implemented over the past few years, including expanding the recruitment team and developing new ways to connect with prospective students.

One notable initiative is the $2,000 visitation grant offered to encourage campus visits. Students who visit the university and subsequently enroll receive this grant as a scholarship applied to their financial aid. Jensen emphasized the importance of this program, stating, "Students can come interact with our faculty and beautiful spaces, and they get to meet our Christian community."

The university is also expanding its academic offerings. Jensen shared that Calvin will be adding an aerospace concentration to its engineering program in the Fall of 2025. Additionally, the school has launched its first marching band program this year, expanding opportunities for students interested in music and community-building activities.

Jensen emphasized that Calvin's appeal lies in its genuine commitment to its Christian identity, which attracts students seeking academic excellence alongside spiritual growth. She argued that faith-based education provides a unique environment for students to challenge their perspectives while living out their faith within a supportive Christian community.

The university offers over 100 majors and programs to its 3,600 students, aiming to prepare graduates to serve as Christ's representatives in the world. Jensen encouraged prospective students and parents to look beyond tuition costs and consider the long-term value of a Christian education in shaping students' adult lives.



As Calvin University continues to grow, it remains dedicated to its mission of providing a high-quality, faith-integrated education that prepares students for meaningful careers and lives of service.