Catholic Pro-Life Clinic Temporarily Exempted from Colorado Law That Prohibits Abortion Pill Reversal Treatment

A new bill has taken effect in Colorado that prohibits abortion pill reversal treatment. However, a Catholic pro-life clinic reportedly filed a lawsuit against the legislation and was temporarily exempted from the new law.

Colorado Law

On Friday, Apr. 14, Gov. Jared Polis passed a bill that makes it illegal to provide abortion reversals by labeling it as "unprofessional conduct." This makes Colorado the first state in the US to stop the controversial form of medical care.

A report from the CPR News stated that Bella Health and Wellness, an OB-GYN and Catholic healthcare practice, promptly filed a lawsuit to be excused from the rules.

On Saturday, Apr. 15, the judge issued a temporary restraining order that will allow the healthcare facilities to keep providing the treatment while the case is pending. Moreover, on Monday, Apr. 24, there will be a hearing regarding a preliminary injunction, which might prevent the law from going into effect across the entire state.

As a result of the legal action, The Christian Post reported that a complaint was submitted to the United States District Court in Colorado by a non-profit law company called the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty.

On Sunday, Apr. 17, United States District Court Judge Daniel Domenico handed down a preliminary injunction that prevents the state of Colorado from temporarily implementing SB23-190, which bans abortion reversal procedure on Bella Health and Wellness.

Domenico asserted that the new law would likely burden the claimant's rights under the First Amendment. In addition, Bella Health & Wellness has its headquarters in Englewood and currently provides services to approximately 200 new patients monthly. Additionally, there are locations for the corporation in both Denver and Lafayette.

According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the abortion pill reversal procedure "is not based on science." Therefore, SB23-190 makes it illegal for medical professionals to provide or prescribe the treatment. Practitioners who give patients this treatment risk canceling their licenses and facing disciplinary action from the medical boards in their states.

Abortion Pill Reversal Treatment

American Pregnancy Association stated that the abortion pill reversal treatment is only possible after the initial oral dosage of medical abortion and would be unsuccessful after the second batch of pills. The regimen requires a significant quantity of progesterone to be introduced into the pregnant woman's body, and it is only efficient within the first twenty-four hours after the woman has taken mifepristone. The first pill, mifepristone, prevents the mother's womb from absorbing progesterone.

As a result, an abortion can no longer take place. Mifepristone prevents the absorption of progesterone at the site where it would typically occur, which means that an increase in progesterone levels can cause a binding space shortage.

It was mentioned by the Abortion Pill Rescue Network that there had been successful reversals of abortion when treatment was initiated within the first three days after taking the first abortion pill. However, the FDA has not yet given its approval for this treatment.

Since the beginning of the reversal process more than fifty years ago, progesterone has been administered in pregnant women without any adverse effects. Initial research indicates that the incidence of congenital disabilities in infants whose parents were exposed to abortion pill reversal is either lower than or comparable to the population's rate. There is also no evidence that mifepristone or progesterone are linked to any kind of birth problem.

