CeCe Winans and DOE Celebrate Major Wins at the 2025 Grammy Awards

CeCe Winans won at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, including 'Best Gospel Album' and 'Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song' | Photo Credit: CeCe Winans's Facebook

CeCe Winans, along with DOE and other gospel artists, received top honors at the 67th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah and held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Winans garnered two Grammy awards, including “Best Gospel Album” for "More Than This" and “Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song” for her collaboration on "That's My King," recorded alongside Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks, and Jess Russ.

The award for “Best Gospel Performance/Song” was given to a music collective featuring Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Israel Houghton, Jonathan McReynolds, and Jekalyn Carr, with songwriters including G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Naomi Raine.

Cory Henry won “Best Roots Gospel Album” for "Church," while DOE took home the award for “Best Contemporary Christian Music Album” with her album "Heart of a Human," surpassing other nominees like Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Brandon Lake, Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, and Chandler Moore.

This year's Grammy Awards raised over $7 million to assist those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The final award of the night, Album of the Year, was presented by Los Angeles County firefighters, some of whom had lost their homes due to the wildfires.

Winans’ remarkable achievement follows her success at the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, where she won “Artist of the Year,” “Gospel Worship Album of the Year” for "More Than This," and “Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year” for “My Tribute (to God be the Glory).”

In her award remarks posted on Facebook, Winans expressed her gratitude, stating, “Thank you, thank you, thank you! Yesterday, we were blessed to win 2 Grammys—one for the song 'That's My King' and another for the album 'More Than This.' Above all, I give all glory to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.”

She added, “I want to extend a huge thanks to everyone who contributed to this record and to my friends and family for their love and support. I am honored to be part of God's family, advancing His kingdom. I am so grateful for what He’s done and excited for what’s to come!”