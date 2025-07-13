Celebration Church in Florida to Distribute 3,000 Grocery Bags to Families in Need

Worship service at Celebration Jacksonville Church in Florida on June 29, 2025. | Photo Credit: Facebook/ Celebration Jacksonville

A Florida megachurch is preparing to host its annual outreach event, "Serve Day," this Saturday, during which it will distribute thousands of bags filled with groceries and pray with hundreds of families in need.

Celebration Church, which reports approximately 4,300 weekly worship attendees across two locations in Northeast Florida, announced the event as part of its ongoing efforts “to show love to our city.”

Celebration spokesperson Christina Warkentine told The Christian Post that “We deeply value our partnership with Convoy of Hope, and when they gave us the opportunity to bless a large number of families in our community, we jumped at the chance. It’s a practical way for us to share hope and meet real needs,” She explained.

The church's first grocery giveaway last year saw about 600 families receiving essentials, including food and cleaning supplies. For this year, the church is aiming to assist between 800 and 1,000 families, with volunteers expecting to distribute jus over 3,000 bags of groceries.

Warkentine expressed optimism that, “If it’s anything like last year, we expect to see hundreds of cars, opportunities to pray for others and share the Gospel, and a strong sense of joy among our church members as they praise God in their service to others.”

She added, “We are currently bagging up our grocery items now and believe we will have a little over 3,000 bags of groceries. Last year, we gave away groceries for about 600 families, and we are expecting even more this year.”

Celebration Church’s goal is “to meet the needs of everyone who shows up,” Warkentine stated. “We’d love to see every canned vegetable, box of food, and cleaning supply given away. She continued, “Serve Day is a powerful reminder that the church isn’t a building but rather the people in it,” emphasizing that the day “is for us to come together and live out our faith in action.”

“It strengthens our relationships with other ministries and charitable organizations in our city, letting them know that Celebration Church is here and ready to serve whenever there’s a need. Lastly, it instills in our congregation the importance of serving and showing the love of Jesus to all of our neighbors.”