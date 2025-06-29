CHF Launches New Food Volunteer Center in North Texas Aimed at Helping Children

The Children's Hunger Fund's facility in North Texas, set to open in 2026, is expected to distribute 100 million meals to local children living in poverty. | Screenshot: YouTube/ Children’s Hunger Fund

Children’s Hunger Fund (CHF), headquartered in California, broke ground last month on a new facility in Prosper, approximately 25 miles north of Dallas, with the goal of distributing an estimated 100 million meals to local children living in poverty.

The 85,000-square-foot center is scheduled to open in 2026 and will serve not only the local region but several neighboring states, according to CHF founder and president Dave Philipps.

The facility will feature various components including “a 10,000-square-foot volunteer center, a 25,000-square-foot poverty encounter exhibit, a 30,000-square-foot community center and office space, and a 20,000-square-foot processing and storage space.”

While the first phase, costing about $7 million, is fully funded, the second and third phases are still awaiting financial support.

Approximately 14% of North Texas residents live in poverty, with roughly 20% of those being children, according to CHF data. Since its inception in 1991, CHF has partnered with local churches and ministries to impact the lives of over 380 million children, distributing more than 750 million meals and over $2 billion in in-kind gifts.

Through its Rethink Mercy program, CHF provides training to churches on topics such as salvation, poverty, and the church’s role in extending compassion. The curriculum contains nine lessons, with two hours of video content, designed to be shared with congregations to foster outreach and discipleship.

CHF employs a home food delivery model through Rethink Mercy, “which allows relationships to form” and enables the Gospel to be shared effectively, according to the CHF website.

Despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, CHF’s revenue has tripled from $49 million in 2016 to $134 million in 2022, predominantly through in-kind contributions, as reported by Ministry Watch.

The Prosper facility is part of CHF’s 2030 initiative aiming for “debt-free” ownership of distribution centers and establishing a nationwide distribution model. CHF considers the central location, proximity to major highways, and access to Dallas–Fort Worth International Airport as critical advantages for distributing supplies across the country and around the world.