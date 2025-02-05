Chris Hodges Announces Leadership Transition: ‘God's Hand is All Over This’

Pastor Chris Hodges speaks to the Church of the Highlands on Sunday, February 2, 2025. | Screenshot: Church of the Highlands' Channel via YouTube

Chris Hodges, the founder of the Church of the Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, has announced that he is stepping down as lead pastor to focus on his responsibilities as chancellor of Highlands College.

During a Sunday morning service, Hodges shared that after leading the largest church in the state since 2001 for 24 years, he is handing over the reins to the Rev. Mark Pettus.

“I'm not retiring. I'm not burned out. I am not tired. In fact, I have more energy and passion than I've had in a long time, everybody. But this transition of roles is actually going to let me live out my ultimate calling,” he said.

Hodges revealed that the transition had been under discussion for over two years, initiated when Pettus, a key leader at Highlands College, expressed his growing vision for the church, which operates 25 campuses in Alabama and one in Columbus, Georgia.

“He came to me and said, ‘Man, I really love Highlands College,’ but then he shared that ‘every day I wake up with vision for the church.’ And I said, ‘Well, Pastor Mark, that's interesting because every day I wake up with a vision for the school,’” Hodges explained.

The leadership transition received unanimous support from staff elders, non-staff elders, apostolic overseers, and Hodges' family.

“I'm just delighted to let you guys know something, that we are all unanimous. … Pastor Mark Pettus will become lead pastor, and I take on a new role in our church,” he announced. “Again, not going anywhere, but I'm going to take on the role as founding pastor.”

As the founding pastor, Hodges plans to continue preaching regularly, starting with a new series next Sunday and culminating in his 25th Easter celebration with the church. “I'm not retiring. I don't plan on retiring anytime soon. As long as God gives me breath in my lungs, I'm going to serve Jesus. No rocking chairs and golf in my future,” he declared.

Pettus has been an elder of the church and a member of its executive leadership team since 2010, and he became president of Highlands College in 2011. He will step down from his role as president to focus on his new position as lead pastor.

Hodges expressed confidence in Pettus, saying, “This church does need to be led by a younger generation, and I believe you're the man, with all my heart. I don't even believe it; I know you're the man.”

He added, “I truly believe this decision sets us up for more people than ever to know God, find freedom, discover purpose, and make a difference.”

The Church of the Highlands is recognized as the second largest congregation in the United States, with an average weekly attendance of 60,000.